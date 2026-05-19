Kids teach Pope Leo XIV viral ‘6-7’ trend at Vatican: ‘I don’t know what does it mean’

From school hallways to the heart of the Vatican, the viral “6-7” trend seems to be everywhere — even reaching the pope. Pope Leo XIV recently joined in on the Gen Alpha craze during an interaction with children at the Vatican on May 16. In a video now circulating widely online, a group of youngsters greeted the pontiff by saying ‘Six seven’, while performing the now-familiar hand gesture — both palms facing upward, rocking side to side as if balancing two options.

After briefly pausing, the pope smiled and repeated the phrase back to them, copying the gesture as well. The children immediately burst into cheers and applause before Leo moved on to greet others.