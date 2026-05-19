Kids teach Pope Leo XIV viral ‘6-7’ trend at Vatican: ‘I don’t know what does it mean’

From school hallways to the heart of the Vatican, the viral “6-7” trend seems to be everywhere — even reaching the pope. Pope Leo XIV recently joined in on the Gen Alpha craze during an interaction with children at the Vatican on May 16. In a video now circulating widely online, a group of youngsters greeted the pontiff by saying ‘Six seven’, while performing the now-familiar hand gesture — both palms facing upward, rocking side to side as if balancing two options.
After briefly pausing, the pope smiled and repeated the phrase back to them, copying the gesture as well. The children immediately burst into cheers and applause before Leo moved on to greet others.
The clip, originally uploaded to TikTok by user Don Roberto Fiscer, has racked up more than 23 million views. It was later reshared across Instagram and X, while Daily Mail’s social media posts featuring the moment also drew massive engagement.
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The bizarre but wildly popular phrase has left many adults confused, and the comments section quickly turned into a mix of amusement and bewilderment.
One user reacted, “My 6 years old daughter always says six seven.,,I don’t even know what does it mean.” Another wrote, “I’m the first in my Catholic bloodline to witness this.”
A third person joked, “Its sad that no one put “Pope do 67 before GTA 6” bet on polymarket.” A fourth added, “Crazy how my 5-year-old son, who goes to a private Catholic school has been saying “6/7 for a while. I have no idea what it means. Used to think it was something random that he picked up from the school but apparently this thing is international – someone please explain.”
So what exactly does “6-7” mean? The truth is: nobody seems entirely sure. The phrase has become a global Gen Alpha catchphrase, often used more for the vibe than for any clear definition. Some people interpret it as meaning “so-so” or “maybe this, maybe that,” but its randomness is part of the appeal. Dictionary.com, which named “6-7” its Word of the Year for 2025, described it as an example of “brainrot slang” — absurd, intentionally nonsensical internet language similar to viral expressions like “skibidi.”