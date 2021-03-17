Kids race on customised electric cars to raise pollution awareness

The concept of the race was to utilise the battery power efficiently. (Source: Reuters/Twitter)

As various countries around the world experience the effects of climate change and pollution, a group of school children in Spain came up with a unique way to raise awareness about alternative energy sources.

A video of the school children racing customized Formula 24 and Formula 24+ electric cars has gone viral on social media. Greenpower Lberia provided their schools with basic equipment for the students to modify and create the vehicles themselves, Reuters reported.

The concept of the race was to utilise the battery power efficiently. The winner would be the team that is able to complete the highest number of laps in 90 minutes.

Interestingly, the project started in the UK in the 1990s as a way of encouraging and supporting science subjects as well as raising awareness about alternative energy sources, pollution and climate change.

“Apart from being fun and interesting, you can learn mechanics, electrics and then you compete. You learn things from the realm of engineering, more things for the future,” Alberto Castillo, a student told the news website.