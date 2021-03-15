scorecardresearch
Monday, March 15, 2021
Kid’s innocent laughter after watching this water trick by his parents has netizens hooked

"This sweet boy in Italy believes by holding his parents’ hands he can make the water travel from one mouth to the other," read the caption of the tweet, which has garnered over one million views.

March 15, 2021 6:40:24 pm
"That is so wonderful. I’m sorry I did not think of that when my kids were that age. His laughter and innocence are contagious," wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

A video capturing a little boy’s reactions to his parent’s water trick has gone viral on social media with netizens gushing over the kid’s cuteness. The clip, which was tweeted by @GoodNewsCorres1, begins with a couple and a little boy in the frame. Moments later, the woman in the video is putting a water bottle on her forehead followed by the man spitting the water out, leaving the child surprised.

Watch the video here:

