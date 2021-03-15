Kid’s innocent laughter after watching this water trick by his parents has netizens hooked

"That is so wonderful. I’m sorry I did not think of that when my kids were that age. His laughter and innocence are contagious," wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

A video capturing a little boy’s reactions to his parent’s water trick has gone viral on social media with netizens gushing over the kid’s cuteness. The clip, which was tweeted by @GoodNewsCorres1, begins with a couple and a little boy in the frame. Moments later, the woman in the video is putting a water bottle on her forehead followed by the man spitting the water out, leaving the child surprised.

“MAGIC ☺️! This sweet boy in Italy believes by holding his parents’ hands he can make the water travel from one mouth to the other,” read the caption of the tweet, which has garnered over one million views.

Watch the video here:

MAGIC ☺️! This sweet boy in Italy believes by holding his parents’ hands he can make the water travel from one mouth to the other 😁 💦

🎥: ghety____ pic.twitter.com/VyUoq4MtP4 — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) March 14, 2021

“That is so wonderful. I’m sorry I did not think of that when my kids were that age. His laughter and innocence are contagious,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip, while another said, “How the dad didn’t squirt it all out at once with laughter is amazing to me.”

What great parents! His laugh is infectious and wonderful! Love it. — JeanneMK (@JeanneK1280) March 14, 2021

You made my day. The loveliest thing i’ve seen in a while. — alberto hernandez (@sexymathboy) March 15, 2021

That sweet lil guy’s laugh is pure joy! I’ll take two bottles of it please and thank you! — Allison (@joyful2behere) March 14, 2021

Oh my goodness! This wins the Internet today! Thank you so much for this laugh. — Dawn 🇨🇦 (@dawnphoenixk) March 14, 2021

Hahahahhahah, HILARIOUS!!! Cute as hell. He can’t believe his luck. He looks so much like his dad. pic.twitter.com/EfshA5iIMr — Le Gateau Chocolat (@LeGateauChoc) March 14, 2021

i hope nothing but happiness for this family and the boy😭💜🖤 — hanoy🤺 (@terigonometri) March 15, 2021

How the dad didn’t squirt it all out at once with laughter is amazing to me. I would’ve burst.😂 Too cute. — So…that was interesting (@KeepMHonest2) March 14, 2021