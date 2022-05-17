Watch: How kids helped a man pick up fruits from the pavement

Small acts of kindness go a long way in inspiring others to be helpful. Something similar was seen in China when a group of children rushed to help a guy who dropped several cartons of fruit on the pavement.

In a video, that is being widely circulated online, one can see a man carrying multiple fruit cartons on a shopping trolley. However, his trolley trips to one side and the fruits roll off all around the pavement.

Soon a couple of kids, who are on their bicycles, rush towards the man and start collecting the dropped fruits and putting them in their original boxes. The kids are also joined by a few adults. In less than a minute, all dropped fruits are collected and secured in the boxes.

Judging by the angle and the grainy footage of the video, it appears that it was recorded on a CCTV camera. As per the text on the video, the scene unfolded in Tangshan city in China’s Hebei Province.

A whole CROWD of helpers!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — NancyLee (@nancyleeccc) May 16, 2022

These little kids rolled up in different colored fits like they the power rangers or something lmao 🤣 — NativeBorn 🕸 (@CameronPoitras) May 17, 2022

I love this. This is exactly how my first graders would react when anyone dropped or lost something. Children are the best. — El Zee Ethel (@elzeeethel) May 16, 2022

That community is raised to think of team first, the collective. Unfortunately, in America, we’re taught to think of ourselves first. Sad. — Russell Hanf (@RussellHanf) May 16, 2022

Kids LOVE to help others. We don’t even need to teach them to be kind, we just need to help them cultivate what they already have. Stop teaching them to not get involved, or to look away. — 🌎❤️🇺🇦Deadlier than the Male🌻 (@sarcasm_helps) May 17, 2022

Humans helping humans, I really like when the heaven opens up and shine ✨️ a light and touch my soul let me know everything is all right be kind to yourself and others!!! — IcU (@3rdmindsEyE) May 17, 2022

This is what humanity should be every day. Kindness for the sake of kindness and nothing more. — Lori 💙💛 (Lynn at work) #SupportUkraine (@IrishinOmaha) May 17, 2022

EXACTLY.

GOODNESS requires no money and has no cost. It can’t be propagated or lobbied for, Taxed, bribed or purchased. THINK ABOUT THAT. — Lisa Catara (@lisa_catara) May 16, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While the original source of the footage is unknown, it was shared online by a Twitter user named Danny Deraney. While sharing the footage, Deraney wrote, “The cost to be a decent person is $0.00. These kids rush to the aid of this man whose fruit spilled everywhere.”

