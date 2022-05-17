Watch: How kids helped a man pick up fruits from the pavement

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
The undated video was reportedly recorded in Tangshan city in China’s Hebei Province.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2022 4:00:03 pm
Small acts of kindness go a long way in inspiring others to be helpful. Something similar was seen in China when a group of children rushed to help a guy who dropped several cartons of fruit on the pavement.

In a video, that is being widely circulated online, one can see a man carrying multiple fruit cartons on a shopping trolley. However, his trolley trips to one side and the fruits roll off all around the pavement.

ALSO READ |‘Kindness matters’: A new classmate’s note to a 10-year-old warms hearts on Twitter

Soon a couple of kids, who are on their bicycles, rush towards the man and start collecting the dropped fruits and putting them in their original boxes. The kids are also joined by a few adults. In less than a minute, all dropped fruits are collected and secured in the boxes.

Judging by the angle and the grainy footage of the video, it appears that it was recorded on a CCTV camera. As per the text on the video, the scene unfolded in Tangshan city in China’s Hebei Province.

While the original source of the footage is unknown, it was shared online by a Twitter user named Danny Deraney. While sharing the footage, Deraney wrote, “The cost to be a decent person is $0.00. These kids rush to the aid of this man whose fruit spilled everywhere.”

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Kids LOVE to help others. We don’t even need to teach them to be kind, we just need to help them cultivate what they already have. Stop teaching them to not get involved, or to look away.”

