Surprise gone wrong: Kids get scared of fake dinosaur at birthday party

One would assume that the presence of a dinosaur at a birthday party would be delightful for the kids, but this might not always be the case. A case in point is a now-viral video, which was made by a TikTok user who goes by the user name @fjerry.

The small clip shows a scene from a kid’s birthday party and things suddenly descend into chaos as a man dressed in a dinosaur costume enters the venue.

As the dinosaur man playfully comes towards the kids, they dodge him and start running helter-skelter. Some children can also be heard screaming for help. The text on the video says, “We hired a dinosaur to show up at my son’s birthday party. It didn’t go as planned lol”.

So far, the 15-second video has been viewed over two lakh times on Twitter. While several people joked about the unexpected reaction of the children, a few wondered if it is distasteful to laugh at children’s discomfort.

For brief morbid moment this made me wanna have children. — Dusty Rebel (@TheDustyRebel) May 10, 2022

Parenting #protip: don’t arrange for a surprisingly realistic / utterly terrifying velociraptor to make a ‘surprise’ appearance at a four-year-old’s birthday party. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png First kid, crying: “Is he going to eat us?” https://t.co/iqbEEmuvAR — James Lloyd (@jamesplloyd) January 13, 2018

Trauma for the rest of their lives and irrational fear of dinosaurs. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gpRz5cWBHR — Joe 🔜FireKingdom😈 (@Joseph4400) May 10, 2022

My sister in law asked me to dress as a comic book villain and run into my nephews super hero themed birthday party. The only costume I had was Heath Ledger’s joker. 3 of the kids were so terrified their parents took them home. — FormallyDisgruntled (@FormallyD) May 10, 2022

My cousin had a similar chaotic result at his son’s birthday party in the late 90s when he hired a performer in a Barney costume. Picture an eight foot tall purple T-Rex! Kids were crying, running and screaming, and trying to hide behind their parents. — Ethan Sacks (@ethanjsacks) May 10, 2022

Every kid loves to play with dinosaur toys, but when one of them shows up to play with kids suddenly they are scared lol. Dino just wants to play, too!! — McMuffin Guy (@IAmMcMuffin88) May 10, 2022

Isn’t there something deeply sinister in human beings that they, that we, are laughing at expression of fear in children? — Amsterdam Boxing (@theamsterdambox) May 10, 2022

the little baby that jumped on the couch to escape, I’M CRYING 😂 pic.twitter.com/T9SsOQdy08 — eric stephens 🧊 (@icejr_FrFr) May 10, 2022

I don’t know what your plan was but that looks perfect to me! — Ƥαυℓ ♥️🐝 (@ghoti00) May 10, 2022

Reminds of the time the guy in the custom didn’t know who Barney the Dinosaur was so he started roaring and stomping around like Godzilla at a 2 yr olds bday party — RickyPicky (@RickyPicky11) May 10, 2022

