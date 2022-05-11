scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Surprise gone wrong: Kids get scared of fake dinosaur at birthday party

The video has been viewed over two lakh times on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 11, 2022 6:04:54 pm
Kids get scared of fake dinosaur at birthday party, fake dinosaur scares kids, viral video kids get scared of dinosaur, surprise dinosaur at birthday sacres kids, Indian ExpressThe now-viral video, made by a TikTok user who goes by the user name @fjerry, is being widely shared online.

One would assume that the presence of a dinosaur at a birthday party would be delightful for the kids, but this might not always be the case. A case in point is a now-viral video, which was made by a TikTok user who goes by the user name @fjerry.

The small clip shows a scene from a kid’s birthday party and things suddenly descend into chaos as a man dressed in a dinosaur costume enters the venue.

ALSO READ |Little boy offers namaz with his toy T-Rex during Ramadan, video leaves netizens in splits

As the dinosaur man playfully comes towards the kids, they dodge him and start running helter-skelter. Some children can also be heard screaming for help. The text on the video says, “We hired a dinosaur to show up at my son’s birthday party. It didn’t go as planned lol”.

So far, the 15-second video has been viewed over two lakh times on Twitter. While several people joked about the unexpected reaction of the children, a few wondered if it is distasteful to laugh at children’s discomfort.

“Isn’t there something deeply sinister in human beings that they, that we, are laughing at expression of fear in children?” asked a Twitter user.

Another Twitter user recalled a similar incident and wrote, “My sister in law asked me to dress as a comic book villain and run into my nephews super hero themed birthday party. The only costume I had was Heath Ledger’s joker. 3 of the kids were so terrified their parents took them home.”

