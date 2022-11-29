Kids from 1960s imagine life in the year 2000 and their predictions are eerily accurate. Watch

It is interesting to hear historical perspectives of what people imagined the future would be like. One imagines that children in the 1960s imagined that there would be flying cars in the future. However, a video from the 1960s that was aired on the BBC shows how pragmatic children were when they were asked to imagine what life would be like in the year 2000.

A young boy said, “People will be regarded more as statistics than as actual people”. A girl then offered her opinion and said, “I don’t think it’s going to be so nice. I think, sort of, all machines everywhere, everyone doing everything for you. You know, you’ll get all bored and I don’t think it will be so nice.”

Another girl said, “First of all, these computers are taking over now. Computers and automation and in the year 2000, there won’t be enough jobs to go around and the only jobs there will be, it will be for people with high IQ and those who work computers and such things.”

Netizens were left amazed by how accurate and realistic the children sounded. Their answers proved true as almost 50 years later, the world is run by tech and almost all jobs depend on it.

“1960s children imagine life in the year 2000,” says the caption of the video that was posted on Twitter by the handle Historic Vids.

“How are they so deductive and well spoken at such a young age. They’re like young adults. Maybe influenced by the conversations that were being had at the dinner table,” commented a user. “Crazy how the average kid in their age range today cannot speak nearly as eloquently or intelligently about a sophisticated topic. Ask a kid this today and you likely won’t get as thoughtful and insightful of an answer. Technology is killing us,” said another.

The clip is from the year 1966 and a longer version of the video was posted by the BBC Archive on YouTube in December 2021.