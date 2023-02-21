scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

‘Great job young man’: Kid writes a heartfelt note and makes ‘meal’ for mother down with Covid-19

The boy made a meal for his mother and left it on a table right outside her bedroom door with a sweet note.

Kid writes a heartfelt note and makes ‘meal’ for mother down with CovidErin Reed, a content creator and activist, shared that she was down with Covid-19 and her son surprised her.
Listen to this article
‘Great job young man’: Kid writes a heartfelt note and makes ‘meal’ for mother down with Covid-19
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Kids have the best of intentions and their innocence and willingness to help are heart-warming. A woman shared a similar heartening experience on Twitter related to her son.

Erin Reed, a content creator and activist according to her Twitter bio, shared that she was down with Covid-19 and was recuperating in her room. Her son wanted to help his mother and so he made a “meal” for her and left it on the table right outside her bedroom door with a heartfelt letter.

Also Read |Man takes his mother, who had never been abroad, to Singapore. LinkedIn post wins hearts

While the meal was nothing more than raw spinach, he wrote in the note: “I made this for you. If it is not perfect, I am sorry. Look food!”

“Y’all I am sick with Covid and look what my son made for me and left on the table right outside my bedroom door,” Reed tweeted.

See the post below:

Posted on February 18, the tweet has received more than 82,000 likes. It also prompted netizens to recall their childhood memories when they did something similar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

“When I was little my mom had a stomach bug. As she started to feel better and got hungry I made her a pb&j. Was the first food I ever made. I brought it to her bedside and took a step stool so I could watch over her as she slept. She said it was the best sandwich she ever had,” a user posted. “Great job young man! Your momma is proud of you,” said another. “Kids are so sweet I can’t deal,” commented a third. “That is sooooo adorable! You’ve raised a good kid!” appreciated another netizen.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 16:50 IST
Next Story

14 pilot whales stranded in Sri Lanka: What is whale stranding and why it happens

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close