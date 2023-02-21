‘Great job young man’: Kid writes a heartfelt note and makes ‘meal’ for mother down with Covid-19

Kids have the best of intentions and their innocence and willingness to help are heart-warming. A woman shared a similar heartening experience on Twitter related to her son.

Erin Reed, a content creator and activist according to her Twitter bio, shared that she was down with Covid-19 and was recuperating in her room. Her son wanted to help his mother and so he made a “meal” for her and left it on the table right outside her bedroom door with a heartfelt letter.

While the meal was nothing more than raw spinach, he wrote in the note: “I made this for you. If it is not perfect, I am sorry. Look food!”

“Y’all I am sick with Covid and look what my son made for me and left on the table right outside my bedroom door,” Reed tweeted.

See the post below:

Y’all I am sick with Covid and look what my son made for me and left on the table right outside my bedroom door 😭 pic.twitter.com/MotOlsZoA4 — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) February 18, 2023

Posted on February 18, the tweet has received more than 82,000 likes. It also prompted netizens to recall their childhood memories when they did something similar.

“When I was little my mom had a stomach bug. As she started to feel better and got hungry I made her a pb&j. Was the first food I ever made. I brought it to her bedside and took a step stool so I could watch over her as she slept. She said it was the best sandwich she ever had,” a user posted. “Great job young man! Your momma is proud of you,” said another. “Kids are so sweet I can’t deal,” commented a third. “That is sooooo adorable! You’ve raised a good kid!” appreciated another netizen.