Thursday, October 18, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Boy with Down syndrome strokes Prince Harry’s beard, melts hearts online

The five-year-old boy Luke Vincent was apparently mesmerised by the duke's facial hair because his "favourite person in the world is Santa Claus".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 18, 2018 8:10:59 pm

prince happy, meghan markle, royal tour australia, harry meghan in dubbo, boy rubs prince harry beard, boy hugs meghan markle, prince harry with kids, harry meghan kids, indian express, viral news The little kid stole the hearts of not only the royal couple but people on the Internet.

Although there are many rules and protocols while meeting the royals, it might not be the case when it comes to kids. Something similar happened with Prince Harry when a boy greeted him at his ceremonial reception in Australia’s Dubbo. Not only did the little boy break the protocol, but he also won hearts with his sweet gestures. The Duke of Sussex received an adorable hug from the kid with down syndrome who couldn’t get enough of his beard and hair!

The five-year-old boy Luke Vincent was apparently mesmerised by the duke’s facial hair because his “favourite person in the world is Santa Claus”, the BBC reported. Video and photo of the child patting the prince’s hair and rubbing his little hand on his beard are melting hearts online.

The royal couple were touring Dubbo, in New South Wales, where they visited Buninyong Public School where they met little Luke.

Watch the full video here:

School principal Anne Van Darrel said: “He got a hug from Meghan and then Harry bent down to speak to him and Luke didn’t give him any choice.

The videos also showed the kid giving flowers to Meghan Markle and giving her a warm hug too. Sharing the details about the sweet exchange, van Dartel told People, it was the duke who asked Luke to hug the duchess. “He said ‘Hello young man.’ And Luke just said, ‘Hello Harry.’ And Prince Harry graciously realized that his language is limited. And he introduced him to his wife and said, ‘She would love a cuddle too.’ And he said, ‘Luke will you please give my wife a hug as well?’” the report read.

The couple is on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific and shared their good news of expecting their first child and the sweet encounter has got people online talking.

Kensington Palace recently announced that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant, and expecting a baby in Spring 2019.

