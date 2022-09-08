scorecardresearch
Watch: Schoolboy roasts his ‘terrible sandwich’ mom

The video was first posted online by the boy’s mother Ricki Weisberg on her TikTok account.

Kid roasts mother’s bad lunch, Honest kid tells mother about terrible sandwich, savage kid reviews mom’s food, viral kid video, Indian expressOn Twitter, the video of the young boy’s honest sandwich review has gathered over 8.8 million views.

Kids are known for their innocence and one young boy was quite honest enough to tell his mom that she packed him a “really terrible” lunch on the first day of school.

The video first posted by none other than his mother has gone viral. US-based non-profit publicist Ricki Weisberg on her TikTok account shows her little kindergarten son getting off his school bus and hugging his mother. The boy then immediately says, “Mommy, terrible sandwich by the way”. The mother smiles and responds, “Thanks for letting me know,” and the boy again emphasises, “Really terrible!”.

After going viral on TikTok, this clip was widely circulated on other social media platforms. On Twitter, it was posted by a popular account @rahsh33m on Wednesday where it fetched over 8.8 million views.

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “He didn’t complain about class, homework, the bus ride, his teacher or classmates. Straight to sandwich. That sandwich sat in his spirit from lunch through the ride home. It was bad bad”.

Another person wrote, “I am so glad other people’s kids be ripping them to shreds. I thought I was alone in this. I “burnt” my daughter’s waffles ONE TIME months ago and she brings it up every damn day. My waffle-making self esteem is dwindling”.

