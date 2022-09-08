Watch: Schoolboy roasts his ‘terrible sandwich’ mom

Kids are known for their innocence and one young boy was quite honest enough to tell his mom that she packed him a “really terrible” lunch on the first day of school.

The video first posted by none other than his mother has gone viral. US-based non-profit publicist Ricki Weisberg on her TikTok account shows her little kindergarten son getting off his school bus and hugging his mother. The boy then immediately says, “Mommy, terrible sandwich by the way”. The mother smiles and responds, “Thanks for letting me know,” and the boy again emphasises, “Really terrible!”.

ALSO READ | ‘Nooo, thank you’: Little boy’s reaction to ‘roti sabzi’ sparks delight

After going viral on TikTok, this clip was widely circulated on other social media platforms. On Twitter, it was posted by a popular account @rahsh33m on Wednesday where it fetched over 8.8 million views.

Lil man waited all day to tell his momma about her sandwich making skills ☠️😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RHprewgTbN — Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) September 7, 2022

He didn’t complain about class, homework, the bus ride, his teacher or classmates. Straight to sandwich. That sandwich sat in his spirit from lunch through the ride home. It was bad bad.😭 — Charis Pannell (@charis_pannell) September 7, 2022

Damn no “Hey mama” or “I missed you” just instant 0-star yelp reviews pic.twitter.com/VcEd3btzBi — Cabo (@LaCaboLa) September 7, 2022

He said “Ion know what you had going on but let it happen again and we gone have issues…it’s the first week.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/g0C8dHSzat — S-s-shaawwDaaaiii (@DondeeDaischiki) September 7, 2022

I am so glad other people’s kids be ripping them to shreds. I thought I was alone in this 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I “burnt” my daughters waffles ONE TIME months ago and she brings it up every damn day. My waffle-making self esteem is dwindling — Mama Z (MY BOOK IS OUT!) (@mamaztheguru) September 7, 2022

Face of disappointment pic.twitter.com/DePOrWfXK8 — 𓂀𝕾𝖀𝕹 𝕲𝕺𝕯 𝕽𝕬 ☥ (@KAISANIIII) September 7, 2022

My 3yo ate a whole plate of food, looked me in the eye and said “That was horrible. Just awful.” Then got up and walked away from the table. They’re ruthless. pic.twitter.com/h8LtnIwOpO — 🤷🏽‍♀️IDKWTTY (@bleachdump) September 7, 2022

My toddler noticed I didn’t put enough chocolate on her sippy bottle (I did it on purpose 😂) and she just looked at it and said nothing. When I handed it to her she threw it in the wall without even looking at it 😂 I still laugh at that. She turned out alright though 😂😂 — itdontmatter (@ImOLDDontFollow) September 7, 2022

He took one bite at lunch and said pic.twitter.com/5DaEvQpAUU — STIMMY NEUTRON (@drewscotty) September 7, 2022

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “He didn’t complain about class, homework, the bus ride, his teacher or classmates. Straight to sandwich. That sandwich sat in his spirit from lunch through the ride home. It was bad bad”.

Another person wrote, “I am so glad other people’s kids be ripping them to shreds. I thought I was alone in this. I “burnt” my daughter’s waffles ONE TIME months ago and she brings it up every damn day. My waffle-making self esteem is dwindling”.