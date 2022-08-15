Kid receives wooden play button from friend on reaching 100 subscribers on YouTube

August 15, 2022 6:05:51 pm
YouTube has become such an intrinsic part of everyday life that even kids are aware of the platform. And not just aware, some kids are actually content creators with their own YouTube channels.
Matt Koval, a content creator, shared on Twitter how his son hit 100 subscribers and to felicitate this achievement, his friend gifted him a wooden play button similar to something that YouTube does when creators reach a certain subscriber milestone.
“My son hit 100 subscribers so his friend made him this wooden play button,” he posted in the tweet along with a photo of a wooden plank that resembled a YouTube play button.
See the post below:
My son hit 100 subscribers so his friend made him this wooden play button 😊 pic.twitter.com/ZySyY7n1mW
— Matt Koval (@mattkoval) August 14, 2022
Since being posted on August 14, the tweet has received more than 11,000 likes. It struck a chord among netizens who praised the thoughtful gesture of the friend.
“This is worth more than that Diamond button,” commented a Twitter user. “Imagine if YouTube really did send a small wooden YouTube button paperweight at 100 subs,” posted another.
“Awwww… This is the kind of emotional support I need for my YouTube channel. Does he have any more friends like this that he doesn’t need? I would really love to meet them,” shared a third.
“Congratulations to your son for hitting 100 subscribers! Your son has a true friend for life!” reads another tweet.
Subscriber Only Stories
YouTube awards the Silver Creator Award upon reaching one lakh subscribers, Gold Creator Award on reaching one million subscribers and Diamond Creator Award on hitting 10 million subscribers.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
Latest News
75th Independence Day: Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and others celebrate India’s freedom. See pics, videos
Ola ‘relaunches’ S1 scooter at introductory price of Rs 99,999
Block website selling ‘first copy’ of New Balance, Adidas, Louis Vuitton products at discount: Delhi HC
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins tribal folk dancers during Independence Day event. Watch
Karnataka slow-pedalling on giving nod to MM Hills tiger reserve, political gains doubted
After cold-shouldering Partha, why Mamata is throwing her weight behind Anubrata Mondal
Man City’s Mendy labeled ”predator” as rape trial starts
Does breastfeeding cause sagging? Here’s what an expert says
NTR31 to go on floors next April, says director Prashanth Neel
Tuchel may be punished for referee comments after Conte feud
Simona Halep, Pablo Carreno Busta clinch landmark titles in Canada
Kanye West’s Instagram post on ‘biggest inspiration’ for Yeezy design leaves netizens divided