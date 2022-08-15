Kid receives wooden play button from friend on reaching 100 subscribers on YouTube

YouTube has become such an intrinsic part of everyday life that even kids are aware of the platform. And not just aware, some kids are actually content creators with their own YouTube channels.

Matt Koval, a content creator, shared on Twitter how his son hit 100 subscribers and to felicitate this achievement, his friend gifted him a wooden play button similar to something that YouTube does when creators reach a certain subscriber milestone.

“My son hit 100 subscribers so his friend made him this wooden play button,” he posted in the tweet along with a photo of a wooden plank that resembled a YouTube play button.

See the post below:

My son hit 100 subscribers so his friend made him this wooden play button 😊 pic.twitter.com/ZySyY7n1mW — Matt Koval (@mattkoval) August 14, 2022

Since being posted on August 14, the tweet has received more than 11,000 likes. It struck a chord among netizens who praised the thoughtful gesture of the friend.

“This is worth more than that Diamond button,” commented a Twitter user. “Imagine if YouTube really did send a small wooden YouTube button paperweight at 100 subs,” posted another.

“Awwww… This is the kind of emotional support I need for my YouTube channel. Does he have any more friends like this that he doesn’t need? I would really love to meet them,” shared a third.

“Congratulations to your son for hitting 100 subscribers! Your son has a true friend for life!” reads another tweet.

YouTube awards the Silver Creator Award upon reaching one lakh subscribers, Gold Creator Award on reaching one million subscribers and Diamond Creator Award on hitting 10 million subscribers.