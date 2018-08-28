Young Marseille fan invited for ceremonial kick-off, steals the show with a goal and knee slide!

The heartwarming video of the boy scoring a goal is going viral for all the right reason. (Source: Twitter) The heartwarming video of the boy scoring a goal is going viral for all the right reason. (Source: Twitter)

A young boy was recently invited for the ceremonial kick-off in a game between Marseille and Rennes in the French Ligue 1. But he did something after that left football fans cheering with excitement. Shortly after the kick-off, the boy ran straight across the pitch, scored a goal and celebrated in a way most professional footballers do when they score a goal.

In the video that is now going viral, the boy identified as Yassin, is seen dribbling the ball past players as both teams stand bemused at the crowded Stade Velodrome. After scoring a ‘goal’, the Marseille fan took off his jersey and ended his celebrations with a knee slide! Fans couldn’t control their excitement, after all you don’t get to witness such bizarre moments in a major football game.

Watch the video here:

The club explained why it was so special for the child. The young football buff was there as part of a tribute to his father, who was one of two men killed in a bus crash that injured another 15 Marseille supporters ten years ago.

Lahcen and Imad passed away in 2008 in a terrible accident. 10 years later, Yassin honoured his father in front of his big OM family. You’re bravery inspires and empowers us all, young man! ⚪️🔵 | #TeamOM pic.twitter.com/rLJiu3SgYV — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) August 27, 2018

On Twitter, users not only cheered the boy saying they would have done the same given the opportunity but also spoke about how this game provides opportunities to people to live their dreams.

Just wish to be like this. At least once! Need to watch this clip once a day, everyday 😃 https://t.co/NoZ5z3d9ML — Kaushikan Rangrajan (@Kaushikan901) August 28, 2018

Quite thoughtful for this amazing club to give the young lad the chance to realize his goal. Top class club — Olams48 (@0lamsRichie) August 28, 2018

Not all heroes wear capes👏👏👏 https://t.co/aBqeqwgJ2x — Gaga (@Gaga91622661) August 28, 2018

Football is the love ❤❤ https://t.co/KrUmDhco4k — Hussien Elghobashy (@HussienGhobashy) August 28, 2018

Ugh. 😢 The music. The story. The moment. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/6pIyxdLvxP — Felipe Cardenas (@FelipeCar) August 27, 2018

I’m with that lad like. Would milk it for what it was. Probably miss, though — Kane Robinson (@kaneorobinson) August 27, 2018

No yellow card for taking off his shirt? 😂😂😂 — Kroon + Mel (@TUKs21) August 28, 2018

The kid that just did the Marseille kick off. The stuff of dreams! Shit knee slide though — tony (@tonymurray76) August 26, 2018

Legend!!!! This kid is going places https://t.co/F63oB03PtU — Liam PARKER Francis 🇱🇨 (@Parker14us) August 27, 2018

When you’re a ball kid and grab that chance at your 15 seconds of fame. “Ball boy of Olympique Marseille nets it ice cold!” https://t.co/8BgNjkbIO8 — Jana (@PurlTurtle) August 27, 2018

this small child is my hero https://t.co/vzs4010aFH — Nicole Carpenter (@sweetpotatoes) August 27, 2018

I nearly shed a tear watching this young boy live a dream for a few seconds. Ball is life https://t.co/IR7FnJXTP0 — The TeleCunties™ (@868ball_is_life) August 28, 2018

Touching story from the Marseille v Rennes game yesterday. Yassin, the boy who took the ceremonial kick off, ran the entire half before scoring & celebrating so brilliantly, was the son of 1 of 2 OM fans who lost their life in a bus crash 10 years ago when travelling to Le Havre. https://t.co/LapqRjpllr — Rich Allen 🇨🇵⭐⭐🇨🇵 (@rich_allen85) August 27, 2018

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd