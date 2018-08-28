Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Young Marseille fan invited for ceremonial kick-off, steals the show with a goal and knee slide!

Shortly after the kick-off, the boy ran straight across the pitch, scored a goal and celebrated in a way most professional footballers do when they score a goal. But the story of the boy has left people teary-eyed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 28, 2018 7:37:25 pm
Marseille, French Ligue 1, Marseille kid kick off, Marseille game kick off goal, Marseille fan child celebrations, Marseille young fan goal video, Marseille vs renne match, viral video, football video, indian express The heartwarming video of the boy scoring a goal is going viral for all the right reason. (Source: Twitter)
A young boy was recently invited for the ceremonial kick-off in a game between Marseille and Rennes in the French Ligue 1. But he did something after that left football fans cheering with excitement. Shortly after the kick-off, the boy ran straight across the pitch, scored a goal and celebrated in a way most professional footballers do when they score a goal.

In the video that is now going viral, the boy identified as Yassin, is seen dribbling the ball past players as both teams stand bemused at the crowded Stade Velodrome. After scoring a ‘goal’, the Marseille fan took off his jersey and ended his celebrations with a knee slide! Fans couldn’t control their excitement, after all you don’t get to witness such bizarre moments in a major football game.

Watch the video here:

The club explained why it was so special for the child. The young football buff was there as part of a tribute to his father, who was one of two men killed in a bus crash that injured another 15 Marseille supporters ten years ago.

On Twitter, users not only cheered the boy saying they would have done the same given the opportunity but also spoke about how this game provides opportunities to people to live their dreams.

