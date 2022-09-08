scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Kid clad in Superman costume cycles around Chilean President, video goes viral

Wearing a cape, helmet and surgical mask, the boy stole the show during Chilean President Gabriel Boric's press conference.

kid cycles around Chilean president. Chile, boy cycles around Chile president, Chile voting, indian expressThe video of a kid clad in the superhero's costume doing rounds on cycle as Boric spoke has gone viral on social media.

Children do not shy away from throwing antics no matter where they are. Whether it be at a formal event or a park, they make sure they have fun. This time it was during Chilean President Gabriel Boric’s address at a press conference when a little boy came cycling clad in Superman costume.

The video of a kid clad in the superhero’s costume doing rounds on cycle as Boric spoke has gone viral on social media. The boy is seen looking at Boric as he pedals the cycle. Wearing a cape, helmet and surgical mask, the child steals the show. Others are seen standing firmly and watching the child’s antics.

ALSO READ |Pilot plays Rock, Paper, Scissors with kid before departure of flight. Video wins hearts

Watch the video here:

“Superman encircles Gabriel Boric after he submits his vote in today’s plebiscite,” read the caption of the clip.

As per APN, the video was captured last week Boric urged Chileans to vote during voting.

The clip went viral and amassed more than 1,36,200 views on Twitter. A user commented, “360-degree security!” Another user wrote, “Little Superman may be showering blessings on Boric! A good Omen for President and country, where children move freely!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

On September 4, Chileans voted in a plebiscite to decide whether to adopt a new constitution or not. The proposed charter is set to replace a constitution imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. The result is likely to have a huge impact on 36-year-old Boric, who has been one of the main proponents of the new constitution, an AP report said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 03:14:36 pm
Next Story

This Mumbai boy took private tuitions to clear NEET UG, dreams to release his own music album one day

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Premium
Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

DRDO, Army conduct six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

DRDO, Army conduct six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

Bengaluru floods: Yemalur's plush gated community remains marooned

Bengaluru floods: Yemalur's plush gated community remains marooned

How fast can you lower cholesterol? Depends on how you balance drugs with diet

How fast can you lower cholesterol? Depends on how you balance drugs with diet

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
Opinion

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Premium
Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood
Vikram Vedha trailer

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement