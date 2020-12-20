scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 20, 2020
‘Kid angry at haircut’ video gets a WWE twist, ‘features’ Donald Trump and Vince McMahon

Jumping on the bandwagon, YouTuber and Instagrammer Jay Roy has created a version of the video using an old clip from a WWE match.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 20, 2020 9:37:20 pm
child upset with haircut, angry kid haircut video, kid angry over haircut video, Anushrut hair cut video, viral video, cute baby haircut videos, indian express,Donald Trump shaving Vince McMahon's head in 2007 gets a hilarious twist to it. (Source: Jay Roy/Instagram)

Not too long ago, a little boy’s reaction while having a hair cut melted many hearts online, with several Bollywood actors sharing the clip.

Following the virality of the clip, many spoofs, mashups and memes were shared on the internet. Jumping on the bandwagon, YouTuber and Instagrammer Jay Roy has created a version of the video using an old clip from a WWE match.

The 2007 clip is of US President Donald Trump and Vince McMahon taking part in the “Battle of Billionaires” at Wrestlemania, where each chose a wrestler to represent themselves with  the stipulation that the loser would have his head shaved off. The video has now been given a hilarious twist by Roy. Here, take a look:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and promoted hilarious reactions among netizens.

 

