This dog is setting the internet on fire with her volleyball skills

A video featuring a dog playing volleyball with three people is doing the rounds on the internet and earning the animal a lot of praise.

The video was initially shared by Norwegian beach volleyball team’s Instagram page and shows the dog named Kiara keeping the ball in the air almost perfectly.

“GET ENOUGH OF @kiarathevolleydog. Her setting is getting better by the day. Looks like quarantine-training is paying off for her” said the video’s caption.

In the video, Kiara can be seen setting up the ball and helping partner Mathias Berntsen, a Norwegian beach volleyball player, get the ball to the other side.

A social media account dedicated to Kiara says she is “a mix between Flatcoat Retriever and Black Labrador”

Not surprisingly, it didn’t take very long for the video to go viral. Sportspersons, dog lovers and volleyball fans were impressed by the dog’s skills:

As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, major sporting events have been suspended in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. The Tokyo Olympic Games are set to take place in 2021, while other sports events like the Indian Premier League and many football leagues have been postponed.

