‘Kia Kaha’: Auckland college’s poignant tribute to Christchurch victims wins hearts online

Students and staff at a north Auckland college showed their support for victims of the terror attack by forming a huge heart and spelling out the Māori phrase 'Kia Kaha', that translates to 'stay strong'.

Hundreds of students and staff gathered to send out their powerful message to the victims and their families.

After the twin attacks in Christchurch that left 50 dead, students and staff at a north Auckland college showed their support for victims by forming a huge heart and spelling out the Māori phrase ‘Kia Kaha’, that translates to ‘stay strong’. The phrase has been widely used by New Zealanders over the days since the tragedy.

Orewa College posted their tribute on their YouTube channel with the message “stand strong New Zealand” and featured hundreds of staff and students participating in the formation of the shape and message.

In their newsletter, the college said that the people had gathered on Monday morning to “show its support for the people involved in the attack and for all people of Muslim faith.”

Ever since the shootings, people across the country have come together to show their support to the victims. Hundreds have performed the traditional Haka dance of the Maoris to honour the deceased.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, while condemning the terror attack, met with families of the victims and spoke the country’s diversity and unity and has also spoken of the need to change the present gun laws in the country.

