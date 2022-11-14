scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Watch: Kherson residents welcome Ukrainian forces to the city after Russians retreat

Ukrainian soldiers entered Kherson on Friday for the first time after Russia occupied the city in March.

Kherson residents welcome Ukrainian forces, Russia retreats from Kherson, Viral videos Russian-Ukraine conflict, Ukrainians welcome soldiers after Russian retreat, Ukraine wholesome viral videos, indian expressKherson is the administrative centre of the Kherson Oblast region.

Almost nine months after Kherson in Ukraine came under Russian occupation, the city’s residents woke up to the jubilant arrival of Ukrainian armed forces. The Ukrainian soldiers entered the city after Russian forces retreated from the city limits.

“Today is a historic day. We are taking back Kherson,” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

The Russian retreat from Kherson, an important port city and the administrative centre of the Kherson Oblast region, is being seen as a win for Ukraine. However, many believe Russian forces might have strategically withdrawn from the region in an attempt to regroup and then come back with reinforced defence capabilities.

ALSO READ |Video of Ukrainian graduates dancing in front of bombed school goes viral

The streets of Kherson broke into public celebrations after Ukrainian troops arrived in the city. Videos of residents greeting the soldiers, cheering them, and waving their national flag are being widely circulated online. In the videos, many people are seen offering makeshift bouquets of chrysanthemums, a flower that blooms at the onset of winter, to the soldiers.

Commenting on one such video, a Twitter user wrote, “I will never see too many of these videos. Every single one makes me choke up with emotion. I am honored to be able to see the incredible bravery, courage and kindness of the Ukrainian people and the warriors fighting for their freedom. Glory to Ukraine!”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower

Amongst the many videos of the ‘liberation’ celebrations, one that shows a soldier meeting his grandmother in an emotional reunion in Kherson has gone viral.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 01:40:47 pm
Next Story

Plea seeking cancellation of Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s parole ‘dismissed as withdrawn’ by HC

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement