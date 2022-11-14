Watch: Kherson residents welcome Ukrainian forces to the city after Russians retreat

Almost nine months after Kherson in Ukraine came under Russian occupation, the city’s residents woke up to the jubilant arrival of Ukrainian armed forces. The Ukrainian soldiers entered the city after Russian forces retreated from the city limits.

“Today is a historic day. We are taking back Kherson,” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

The Russian retreat from Kherson, an important port city and the administrative centre of the Kherson Oblast region, is being seen as a win for Ukraine. However, many believe Russian forces might have strategically withdrawn from the region in an attempt to regroup and then come back with reinforced defence capabilities.

The streets of Kherson broke into public celebrations after Ukrainian troops arrived in the city. Videos of residents greeting the soldiers, cheering them, and waving their national flag are being widely circulated online. In the videos, many people are seen offering makeshift bouquets of chrysanthemums, a flower that blooms at the onset of winter, to the soldiers.

Ru propaganda lied that #Kherson is demanding a referendum voluntarily, it is a ru-city.

They lied: ¨87.05% of Kherson residents supported joining RF¨

Look how many people are on the streets of the city (even after the total evacuation) and how residents meet the #UkrainianArmy pic.twitter.com/m4JoypJifl — Arthur Estoletov 🇺🇦 🇧🇷 (@AEstoletov) November 11, 2022

May these moments make the burden of sad and terrible experiences lighter, that these soldiers will carry home from war.

They really deserve all those hugs! — 🔴Friedelkorn (@Friedelkorn) November 11, 2022

🇺🇦Ukrainian soldiers are ambushed by Special Kherson Hugging Forces

🌺💐🌷🌺💐🌷🌺💐🌷 pic.twitter.com/eTdsraMm75 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 11, 2022

VIDEO: Scenes of elation as the first Ukrainian troops arrive in the center of Kherson!pic.twitter.com/9aYUEJu6zZ — Business Ukraine mag (@Biz_Ukraine_Mag) November 11, 2022

Ukrainian colonel I’ve interviewed in Kherson & Mykolaiv, finally returns to liberate his village & his childhood home after Russians forced to retreat.

Scenes like this have played out across Kherson this weekend. Video courtesy of Col. Roman Kostenko @npr pic.twitter.com/zgrX4SVqK1 — Frank Langfitt (@langfittnpr) November 13, 2022

I will never see too many of these videos. Every single one makes me choke up with emotion. I am honored to be able to see the incredible bravery, courage and kindness of the Ukrainian people and the warriors fighting for their freedom. 😊 Glory to Ukraine! — Melanie K. 🐾🐾 🇺🇸 💙 🇺🇦 (@MelanieInAlaska) November 13, 2022

A grandmother fell to her knees as she reunited with her grandson who has been fighting in the war in Ukraine. https://t.co/gzQppe5QAG pic.twitter.com/vnqhIfnsx3 — ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2022

We knew you would come, you wouldn’t leave us: Warriors of 59th Yakiv Handziuk brigade shared how they were welcomed in liberated Kherson. This touching video brings tears to one’s eyes. pic.twitter.com/lL8c5lsIog — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 13, 2022

You have to love this❤️ Kherson 🍉 pic.twitter.com/yy4stIpL2W — UKRAINIAN SQUAD🇺🇦 (@ukrainiansquad) November 13, 2022

Commenting on one such video, a Twitter user wrote, “I will never see too many of these videos. Every single one makes me choke up with emotion. I am honored to be able to see the incredible bravery, courage and kindness of the Ukrainian people and the warriors fighting for their freedom. Glory to Ukraine!”.

Amongst the many videos of the ‘liberation’ celebrations, one that shows a soldier meeting his grandmother in an emotional reunion in Kherson has gone viral.