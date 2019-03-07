Bhangra moves on Arabic music by Khalsa Aid volunteer is winning hearts online

Toggle Menu
Yet again, a cheerful video of a volunteer from the non-profit organisation (NGO) doing the Bhangra on an Arabic song is winning hearts online. The viral clip, which was shared on Twitter, features aid coordinator Bharpur Singh dancing at the refugee camp in Lebanon with local volunteers.

“In these dark times, these are the people who fill my heart with hope,” read one of the many comments on the viral video.

The Khalsa Aid volunteers have often reached out to help those in needs. From providing aid to the ones affected during the Kerala floods last year, to provide langar to refugees at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border during the Rohingya crisis, the volunteers somehow always manage to reach the location and help people out.

Watch the video here:

It did not take long for the clip to go viral, with many praising the NGO for their service and spreading joy around. “In these dark times, these are the people who fill my heart with hope,” read one of the many comments on the viral video.

