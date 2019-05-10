Khalsa Aid wins hearts by gifting Quran to Iraqi refugee camp during Ramzan

Toggle Menu
The UK-based philanthropic group recently gifted copies of the Holy Quran to people living in a refugee camp in Iraq. 

The video of their touching gesture towards Muslims during the Ramzan is going viral online.

As Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramzan commemorating the first revelation of the Holy Quran to prophet Muhammad, Sikh charitable group Khalsa Aid is earning praise for a touching gesture. The UK-based philanthropic group recently gifted copies of the Holy Quran to people living in a refugee camp in Iraq.

The Sikh group has made headlines in the past for helping refugees in the Middle-East and Europe by providing them with essential supplies, and also making festivals special for them. In Iraq, the group presented five copies of the holy book to the camp’s manager near Mosul.

The volunteers were distributing food packs for iftar to the camp’s residents when the manager asked if they could arrange for the Quran. The group’s volunteers obliged and a video of the poignant moment when it was handed over is going viral.

Many on social media lauded Khalsa Aid for their act of kindness.

The volunteers of the Sikh group also distributed free meals during iftar at a mosque in Nairobi.

