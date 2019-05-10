Khalsa Aid wins hearts by gifting Quran to Iraqi refugee camp during Ramzan

As Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramzan commemorating the first revelation of the Holy Quran to prophet Muhammad, Sikh charitable group Khalsa Aid is earning praise for a touching gesture. The UK-based philanthropic group recently gifted copies of the Holy Quran to people living in a refugee camp in Iraq.

The Sikh group has made headlines in the past for helping refugees in the Middle-East and Europe by providing them with essential supplies, and also making festivals special for them. In Iraq, the group presented five copies of the holy book to the camp’s manager near Mosul.

The volunteers were distributing food packs for iftar to the camp’s residents when the manager asked if they could arrange for the Quran. The group’s volunteers obliged and a video of the poignant moment when it was handed over is going viral.

This week our team delivered 5 copies of the holy book #Quran and pray mats to a camp near #Mosul, #Iraq as per the request of the camp manager where we also distributed food packs for the month of #Ramadan2019 #Iftar pic.twitter.com/eV5YveAx8A — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) May 9, 2019

Many on social media lauded Khalsa Aid for their act of kindness.

This is why Ramadan fills me with peace. You can feel and observe everyone operating on a higher plane. It’s like a temporary glimpse at utopia once a year 💘 https://t.co/wGDVuyR2xX — muna (@Muna_Mire) May 10, 2019

infinte love and respect 💕@Khalsa_Aid💕 @kashmiri_kurii https://t.co/ZYezySkGW8 — Sajid Wani (@isajidwani) May 9, 2019

Sikhs delivered 5 copies of the Holy Quran and prayer mats to a refugee camp near Mosul in Iraq. This gesture by Sikhs towards our Muslim brothers in need during Ramadan is heart-touching and an epitome of interfaith co-operation! 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/iikprXopYC — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) May 9, 2019

Inspiring work from @Khalsa_Aid, always heartwarming to see the brilliant work they do, working with all communities ❤️🙏🏽 Humanity always comes before race, colour, creed, ethnicity or religion. https://t.co/bm7UO3AF21 — Yusuf (@YusufJP_) May 9, 2019

You guys are Love yaar… I inspire you always. your thoughts of helping others beyond religion, caste, society is really a learning lessons for Everyone in the Globe… https://t.co/XCTLoXJX4Z — Medhi hassan (@medhihassan0) May 9, 2019

Sikhs delivering copies of the Quran to Muslims in need during Ramadan. A beautiful moment of interfaith compassion and love for your fellow person. https://t.co/HvZFlzyYea — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) May 9, 2019

This is how we can maintain peace and love in our divers world – diversity is beautiful, and it must tolerated and respected ❤@SinghLions https://t.co/X2JMK7Z17y — M. Qasim (@Qasim39557295) May 10, 2019

Such a sweet gesture May Allah bless them all https://t.co/R5ZpBlDgh6 — Jibran Nazir (@JibraanDar) May 10, 2019

I’m not crying you are https://t.co/NibK4TghHM — Shumi (@shumib) May 10, 2019

This is the kind of story that makes my heart continue to beat 🙏🏽 https://t.co/uxUWiJSaye — Trish Hennessey (@RadioGeisha) May 10, 2019

I’m sitting in the train looking at this post brought tears to my eyes. So beautiful. @Khalsa_Aid you are such an inspiration to te world. God bless 🙏 — Gina R Wijgerse (@ginalicioussss) May 9, 2019

The volunteers of the Sikh group also distributed free meals during iftar at a mosque in Nairobi.