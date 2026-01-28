Khaby Lame, world’s most-followed TikTok creator, signs $975 million deal to monetise fan base

Khaby Lame, the world’s most-followed TikTok star, is making waves after he signed a $975 million deal to monetise his global fan base. According to Bloomberg, Lame finalised the deal with Rich Sparkle Holding Ltd to expand his brand into a large-scale commercial venture.
Lame has nearly 360 million followers, combining TikTok and Instagram. The agreement will allow the Nasdaq-listed financial services firm to get exclusive global rights to Lame’s brand for 36 months. The reports also stated that this will give Rich Sparkle control over how the creator’s image and influencer are used commercially across markets.
Rich Sparkle said it expects the commercial monetisation of Lame’s fan base to generate more than $4 billion in annual sales. The partnership will centre on growing Lame’s footprint in industries such as beauty, fragrance and apparel, with co-branded products and collaborations designed to leverage his global popularity, the report added.
An artificial intelligence (AI) version of Lame is also in development. The AI model will replicate his expressions, voice, and gestures to produce multilingual content.
Khaby Lame shot to fame through short, wordless videos that parody complex “life hacks” by offering simple, practical solutions. This distinctive style captivated audiences across cultures and languages, helping him amass more than 2.6 billion likes on TikTok.
He ranked 10th on Forbes’ 2025 list of Top Creators, earning an estimated $20 million with an average engagement rate of 0.86 per cent.
He began posting on TikTok in 2020 after losing his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. By August 2021, just 17 months after joining the platform, he garnered 100 million followers, becoming the second person in TikTok history, and the first Europe-based creator, to achieve the milestone.
