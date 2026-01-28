Khaby Lame, world’s most-followed TikTok creator, signs $975 million deal to monetise fan base

An artificial intelligence (AI) version of Khaby Lame is also in development (Image source: @khaby00/Instagram)

Khaby Lame, the world’s most-followed TikTok star, is making waves after he signed a $975 million deal to monetise his global fan base. According to Bloomberg, Lame finalised the deal with Rich Sparkle Holding Ltd to expand his brand into a large-scale commercial venture.

Lame has nearly 360 million followers, combining TikTok and Instagram. The agreement will allow the Nasdaq-listed financial services firm to get exclusive global rights to Lame’s brand for 36 months. The reports also stated that this will give Rich Sparkle control over how the creator’s image and influencer are used commercially across markets.

Rich Sparkle said it expects the commercial monetisation of Lame’s fan base to generate more than $4 billion in annual sales. The partnership will centre on growing Lame’s footprint in industries such as beauty, fragrance and apparel, with co-branded products and collaborations designed to leverage his global popularity, the report added.