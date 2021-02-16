scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
‘This is gold’: KFC Spain’s twist to Godzilla vs Kong meme sets internet abuzz

As a snippet of the upcoming Hollywood film showing titanic clash left fans in a frenzy, the fast-food giants in Spain got involved to take the epic battle to a whole new level.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 16, 2021 8:56:38 pm
KFC Spain, KFC Spain Godzilla vs Kong memes, Godzilla vs Kong Doge meme, Godzilla vs Kong cheems memes, viral memes, brand fights twitter, indian expressThe cheeky tweet utilising contemporary meme left netizens laughing out loud. (Source: KFC_ES/ Twitter)

It’s not unusual for brands to poke fun at rivals, and more often than not, admins of social media handles resort to memes to catch all the attention. Currently, global fast-food chains in Spain are slugging it out on Twitter and netizens around the world are loving it!

Although there have been rare instances of camaraderie even among some of the big global chains during the pandemic, friendly banters online are still the order of the day. Recently, KFC Spain used the popular Godzilla vs Kong meme from the trailer of the Hollywood flick right before its release to take a jibe at its competitors – McDonald’s and Burger King.

However, winning the debate between the food giants is KFC, who has been portrayed as the humble Doge who smashes the baseball bat to declare itself at the best.

The tweet also got other brands involved in the fray, making it one of the top conversations on the microblogging site.

 

It also left many impressed online not just in the European country but also around the world.

Soon, as more and more people loved the template of the humble Shibu Inu dog defeating the giants, it inspired others to utilise the template in various relatable situations.

