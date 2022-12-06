KFC mocks Cristiano Ronaldo’s proposed move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is inarguably one of the biggest names on the planet and everything he does falls under scrutiny. There are reports that the Portugal captain may join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr after the conclusion of FIFA World Cup 2022. Ronaldo has reportedly been offered a two-and-a-half-year contract (till 2025) worth €200m (£173m) per season.

Following speculation over Ronaldo’s move after his unceremonious exit from Manchester United, KFC UK took a dig at him by saying he would be a “decent backup to Aboubakar”. For the unversed, they were referring to Vincent Aboubakar, who captains the Cameroon team and plays for the Saudi club Al-Nassr, to which Ronaldo is being linked.

Decent back up to Aboubakar tbf https://t.co/2ggR9eV76K — KFC UK (@KFC_UKI) December 5, 2022

Aboubakar scored two goals in three games at the FIFA World Cup 2022, including a historic last-minute winner against Brazil. Aboubakar netted in the 92nd minute of the match and celebrated by taking off his shirt but was handed a second yellow card for the offence. Since he was earlier booked as well in the game, he had to be sent off with the referee patting him on the back before doing so. The incident had gone viral as people praised the referee’s gesture.

Ronaldo is in search of a new team after his former team Manchester United ended his contract last week. The entire episode unfolded after the 37-year-old player appeared in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan earlier this month.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five FIFA World Cups when he netted a penalty in the team’s opener against Ghana. However, the Portuguese superstar has failed to score in a knockout match at the World Cup ever. He would aim to change that dubious record as Portugal take on Switzerland in the round of 16 at Lusail Stadium Tuesday.