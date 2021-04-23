KFC employee wins praise for going beyond call of duty to help mother with autistic daughter

The mother said that things could have gone "terribly wrong" if the employee hadn't offered help on time. (Representational image/ Pexels)

Little kindness can mean the world to people in overcoming difficult situations. In a thoughtful gesture, a restaurant employee went above and beyond to help a UK mother and her autistic daughter and is now earning plaudits online.

Lauren Clarke from Altrincham recently went to a local supermarket, Old Trafford Centre in Manchester, to get some shopping done with her daughter, mother and grandmother. As her child, Madison, is non-verbal and extremely sensory, she started to get bothered in the store. So, the mother thought it would be a nice idea to go to the KFC outlet right opposite the store to get her distracted. However, it was open only for drive-in.

She explained that she wasn’t driving that day and her mother was still in the shop. As Madison was starting to have meltdowns in the shop, she “didn’t want to distress her by taking her back in”, the mother wrote in a long Facebook post recounting what happened.

She then called the KFC outlet to explain that her daughter “has autism, she is non-verbal and she doesn’t understand why we can’t go in to get some chicken”.

Luckily, overhearing the little girl’s distress on the phone, the mother was told to walk through the driveway. “So we did, the lady at the till called Emma was very calm taking my order, she was very polite, smiling away and was talking to Madison,” she wrote.

Once the order was placed, Clarke realised that she didn’t have her card to pay for it. However, without any hesitation, the store employee came to her rescue and asked the mother not to worry and paid for the order herself! “What an absolute act of kindness and a credit to have as an employee,” Clarke wrote, touched by the employee’s gesture. She added that things could have gone terribly wrong if Emma hadn’t intervened.

“Anyone who has a child with special needs knows how challenging it can be to completely change a child’s routine,” she wrote, adding that she would like to get back to the employee for her act of kindness.

People on social media loved the fast-food chain’s staff’s gesture and hoped she gets recognised for her kindness.