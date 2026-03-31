‘Best I’ve ever experienced’: Kevin Pietersen praises Mumbai’s clean air, claps back at ‘paid post’ claim

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has sparked conversation online after praising the noticeably cleaner air in Mumbai, calling it the best he has experienced in the city.

Currently in India for commentary duties during the Indian Premier League 2026, Pietersen took to X to share his thoughts. “The air quality in Mumbai is so good. It’s the best I’ve ever experienced! Congrats to the leadership for putting in place the necessary measures to achieve this outstanding air quality,” he wrote.

Check out the post:

The air quality in Mumbai is so good. It’s the best I’ve ever experienced!

Congrats to the leadership for putting in place the necessary measures to achieve this outstanding air quality.

❤️🙏🏽🇮🇳 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 31, 2026

His remarks come as several parts of Mumbai recorded AQI levels dropping to around 35 — firmly within the “good” category, which is uncommon for a city that typically fluctuates between “moderate” and “poor” air quality. AQI levels between 0 and 50 are considered safe, with minimal health impact.

Residents also echoed similar sentiments online, sharing photos of clearer skies and improved visibility. Many expressed hope that sustained efforts could keep pollution levels under control going forward. One user wrote, “Absolutely It’s amazing to see such clean air in Mumbai. Kudos to the leadership and everyone involved in making this possible,” while another added, “It’s become much better and the clouds can be seen clearly and no smog. High rise view has become a luxury now.”

However, Pietersen’s post wasn’t without controversy. A social media user accused him of being paid to promote a positive narrative around Mumbai’s air quality. The former cricketer hit back sharply, saying, “You think I get paid to post about air quality? Are you f*g mad?! When I notice something and it really stands out and it means something to me, I’ll tweet it! Plus – that number is incorrect. It’s around 40 today which is fantastic!”

You think I get paid to post about air quality? Are you f*****g mad?!

When I notice something and it really stands out and it means something to me, I’ll tweet it! Plus – that number is incorrect. It’s around 40 today which is fantastic! https://t.co/KRmAZFvdrX — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 31, 2026

His response quickly gained traction, with many backing him for pushing back against what they saw as an unnecessary accusation. Others noted that public figures often face suspicion online, even when sharing personal observations.

A user wrote, “In India, both appreciation and criticism are often perceived as being influenced by paid interests.”

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Another user wrote, “KP dropping truth bombs on Mumbai’s fresh air while trolls drop conspiracy theories. Around 40 AQI? Legend for noticing the W!”

Disclaimer: This article provides an overview of public sentiment and social media discussions regarding air quality in Mumbai; it is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute environmental or health advice. While current air quality index (AQI) readings are cited, individuals with respiratory sensitivities should continue to monitor official pollution forecasts and consult healthcare professionals for personalised safety measures.