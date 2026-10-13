‘Content creation is the highest paying skill’: Kevin O’Leary shares how artists can earn more

The Canadian businessman and Shark Tank investor made the remarks while responding to a photographer seeking advice on turning his side hustle into a full-time business.

As layoffs sweep across industries, artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the job market and the value of college degrees is debated, Kevin O’Leary has highlighted a skill he believes can command a lucrative income: content creation.

The Canadian businessman and Shark Tank investor made the remarks while responding to a photographer seeking advice on turning his side hustle into a full-time business.

In a YouTube Shorts video shared on O’Leary’s own account, the investor appeared in a segment of ABC News alongside Daniel Lubetzky. A man named Nyles asked, “As a photographer, how do I know when to turn my side hustle into a real business?”