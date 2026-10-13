‘Content creation is the highest paying skill’: Kevin O’Leary shares how artists can earn more

As layoffs sweep across industries, artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the job market and the value of college degrees is debated, Kevin O’Leary has highlighted a skill he believes can command a lucrative income: content creation.
The Canadian businessman and Shark Tank investor made the remarks while responding to a photographer seeking advice on turning his side hustle into a full-time business.
In a YouTube Shorts video shared on O’Leary’s own account, the investor appeared in a segment of ABC News alongside Daniel Lubetzky. A man named Nyles asked, “As a photographer, how do I know when to turn my side hustle into a real business?”
In response, O’Leary said his views on which skills are worth pursuing have changed in recent years.
“I used to say just a few years ago, the only education you should get is engineering, engineering, and engineering. I don’t believe that anymore because storytelling, photography, video editing, and creators, are changing the landscape for both large and small businesses by acquiring customers,” he said.
He went on to explain that photographers who can shoot products, create social media content and understand platforms such as Instagram and TikTok are increasingly in demand.
“It’s not a $48,000 career anymore, it’s more like a $400,000 career because they’re doing the contracts with multiple companies, showing them how to reduce their customer acquisition cost and increase their return on ad spend. That’s the opportunity. It’s amazing what’s happening to the arts,” O’Leary added.
He captioned the video, “Content creation is the highest paying skill currently.”
The remarks drew mixed reactions online, with some users questioning whether content creation could offer such high earnings at a time when AI is also transforming creative industries.
“Yeah sorry but AI is killing the photography field and the “Content creator” field,” one user commented.
Another wrote, “It helps to harness creation if you are covering a state with a Data Center.”
A third user offered a more pessimistic take on opportunities in the arts, saying, “Most people in the arts are asking customers whether they’d like fries with their order for minimum wage.”