scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Must Read

‘Pure love’: Watch cricketer Kevin O’Brien‘s kids’ reaction after spotting him on TV

The video shows the children laughing and jumping in excitement as they spot their father on the television screen.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2021 1:31:44 pm
Cricketer Kevin O’Brien, Kevin O’Brien kids reaction, Kevin O’Brien kids spot him on television, Kevin O’Brien kids, television reaction, Kevin O’Brien kids excitement viral video, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe video delighted many on the internet and garnered over 3 million views on Twitter. (Picture credit: Kevin O’Brien/Twitter)

Video of Irish cricketer Kevin O’Brien‘s kids’ reaction after spotting their father on television is making rounds on the internet.

Shared on the cricketer’s official Twitter account, the video shows the children laughing and jumping with excitement as they spot their father on the television screen.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted many on the internet and garnered over 3 million views on Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

O’Brien is currently playing for his country in Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2021.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 24: Latest News

Advertisement