‘Pure love’: Watch cricketer Kevin O’Brien‘s kids’ reaction after spotting him on TV

The video delighted many on the internet and garnered over 3 million views on Twitter. (Picture credit: Kevin O’Brien/Twitter)

Video of Irish cricketer Kevin O’Brien‘s kids’ reaction after spotting their father on television is making rounds on the internet.

Shared on the cricketer’s official Twitter account, the video shows the children laughing and jumping with excitement as they spot their father on the television screen.

Watch the video here:

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

O’Brien is currently playing for his country in Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2021.