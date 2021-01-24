‘Pure love’: Watch cricketer Kevin O’Brien‘s kids’ reaction after spotting him on TV

Video of Irish cricketer Kevin O’Brien‘s kids’ reaction after spotting their father on television is making rounds on the internet.
Shared on the cricketer’s official Twitter account, the video shows the children laughing and jumping with excitement as they spot their father on the television screen.
Watch the video here:
This is all…. 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/ehzNovK7ka
— Kevin O’Brien (@KevinOBrien113) January 21, 2021
The video delighted many on the internet and garnered over 3 million views on Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Beautiful 😊😊👌👌 pure loveee
— Avvvi Singh (@SinghAvvvi) January 22, 2021
precious moment 😍
— Chinmoy Viswas (@cviswas19) January 21, 2021
Love this. The joy is infectious. Good luck for your matches.
— Kamesh S. (@aerokamesh) January 21, 2021
Beautiful gestures 🤩
— VISHAL PATEL (@vish8767) January 22, 2021
Awwww this is so cute ❤❤😍😍
— Ash Sheikh 🇵🇰 (@Ash_sheikh92) January 21, 2021
What a golden moment for these children, their happiness is more than that !😍♥️🤗👌
— Diptiman Yadav (@diptiman_6450) January 21, 2021
For children especially daughters their dad will be always a super hero
— NK🚩🇮🇳 (@Drnarayanmkulj1) January 22, 2021
So sweet.
— Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) January 22, 2021
So cool!! 🥰🙌🏽
— Trent Copeland (@copes9) January 21, 2021
They are really cute. Really excited to see daddy.
— Yashpal Tomar (@Yashpal64601126) January 22, 2021
O’Brien is currently playing for his country in Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2021.
