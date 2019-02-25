A golden statue of comedian Kevin Hart holding pride flag appears outside Oscars venue

Kevin Hart dropping out of hosting the Oscars due to his past homophobic tweets surfacing, left the 91st Academy Awards host-less for the first time. But while Hart dropped out of Hollywood’s biggest night, a statue of him greeted people near the venue—with a pride flag in hand.

An artist put up a smiling life-size figurine of Hart holding a rainbow flag, titled “Hollow Apology”. The sculpture had a golden suit and boots on to resemble an Oscar trophy. Last year, a statue of Harvey Weinstein sitting on a couch appeared outside the venue.

LA street artist Plastic Jesus is behind the sculpture, and the artist posted a number of videos and photos of the creation on Instagram.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s,” Hart had tweeted in December 2018. “This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

While Hart had apologised, many weren’t convinced by it, and the statue popped up near the Oscars’ venue to remind people about the comedian.

The artists first put up an installation in 2014 of a golden statue injecting heroin into its own arm, and in 2015 it was a statue of a golden stripper. In 2017, there was a golden statue of Kanye West on a golden crucifix in a reference to the rapper’s album titled Yeezus, and 2018 there was the Weinstein statue.