‘A little insane but brave’: New York man flies 15 hours to India for a 24-hour whirlwind trip to the Taj

For most travellers, a long-haul journey across continents means settling in for a proper vacation. But one American creator flipped that idea on its head by flying all the way to India, just for a single, action-packed day.
Kevin Droniak, a content creator based in New York, recently pulled off this whirlwind trip. Known for cramming big experiences into tight timelines, he boarded a 15-hour flight from New York City to New Delhi, landing around 9.30 pm on March 21. From there, he headed straight to Agra, rested briefly, and woke up early to make the most of his short stay.
His day kicked off at the Taj Mahal, which he called a “giant symbol of love” and one of the seven wonders of the world. After soaking in the monument, he hopped on an e-rickshaw to hunt for food, sampling classic North Indian dishes along the way.
With a bit of time still left, he visited the Tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah, often referred to as the “Baby Taj”. But just when everything seemed to be going smoothly, things took a turn. At the railway station, he discovered his train back to Delhi had been cancelled. Not willing to risk missing his return flight, he quickly booked a cab and made his way to the airport.
“India tried to keep me here but it’s time to go home,” he said, adding, “Would you do this day trip or are you mentally stable?”
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The video quickly gained traction online, crossing over seven lakh views within a day and drawing a mix of admiration and disbelief. Celebrity chef Vikash Khanna reacted with a simple, “WHATTT.”
Others were equally amazed. “This has to be the coolest video yet. Seriously so beautifully done. Love how you highlight the vibe of each location!” one social media user wrote.
Not everyone was convinced they could handle such a trip, though. “Def enjoy watching these from afar but I would not wanna do this myself,” another commented.
One viewer summed it up best: “Damn! I can’t fathom how you could, but you did. Every time I take the trip to India, and I am from there, my first day is spent jet lagged and tired! lol! i can’t even bear to look outside, let alone go on an adventure! you are brave. a little insane but mostly brave hahaha!”