‘A little insane but brave’: New York man flies 15 hours to India for a 24-hour whirlwind trip to the Taj

With a bit of time left after visiting Taj Mahal, Droniak visited the Tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah, often referred to as the “Baby Taj”

For most travellers, a long-haul journey across continents means settling in for a proper vacation. But one American creator flipped that idea on its head by flying all the way to India, just for a single, action-packed day.

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Kevin Droniak, a content creator based in New York, recently pulled off this whirlwind trip. Known for cramming big experiences into tight timelines, he boarded a 15-hour flight from New York City to New Delhi, landing around 9.30 pm on March 21. From there, he headed straight to Agra, rested briefly, and woke up early to make the most of his short stay.

His day kicked off at the Taj Mahal, which he called a “giant symbol of love” and one of the seven wonders of the world. After soaking in the monument, he hopped on an e-rickshaw to hunt for food, sampling classic North Indian dishes along the way.