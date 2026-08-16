After 17 years as watchman in UAE, Kerala man wins Rs 26 lakh jackpot; buys another ticket

Saidalavi Kariodan Varichalil, a native of Kerala, has been living in the UAE for the past 17 years (Representational image/Pexels)

An Indian man working as a school watchman in the United Arab Emirates has won a jackpot of Dh100,000 (approximately Rs 26 lakh) in the popular Big Ticket raffle, changing his fortunes overnight.

Saidalavi Kariodan Varichalil, a native of Kerala, has been living in the UAE for the past 17 years. According to Gulf News, he was introduced to the Big Ticket draw by his friends and has been pooling money with a group of friends every month for the past four years to buy tickets.

How a Kerala man wins Rs 26 lakh jackpot in UAE

His long wait finally paid off during Series 289, when the group’s ticket was selected among the winning entries. The winning ticket was randomly picked by his friend Anub, the report added.