From cashier to captain: Keralite to become first Indian to drive UAE’s Etihad Rail train

Nishad, 29, from Kerala, is making waves as he is set to become the first Indian train captain for Etihad Rail’s passenger service.

Hailing from Alappuzha, Nishad will be among the drivers operating the UAE’s newly launched passenger trains. His appointment comes as Etihad Rail prepares to roll out its long-awaited passenger network connecting key emirates across the country. When the inaugural passenger service departs from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi, Nishad will be in the driver’s cabin.

According to The Week, Nishad joins Emirati train captains Ibrahim Al Hammadi and Sara Al Mazrouei, who earlier became the UAE’s first national train captains. Nishad is now the first Indian to earn the distinction.