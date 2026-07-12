No address, no phone number: How a Kerala man tracked down a friend to settle a 1991 Saudi debt

More than three decades after borrowing a small sum from a friend in Saudi Arabia, a man from Kerala travelled across states to fulfil a promise he had never forgotten. With no phone number, address or other contact details, Ismail tracked down his former colleague, Edla Lachanna, in Dharmapuri in Telangana’s Jagtial district and repaid a debt that dated back nearly 35 years.

The two became friends in 1991 while working in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, where they shared accommodation with three other expatriate workers for almost five years, several media reports said. During that period, Ismail borrowed 120 Saudi Riyals (around Rs 1,000 at the time) from Lachanna.