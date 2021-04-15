Watch: Kerala man in Dubai knocks down thief as he tries to flee after robbery

Many who came across the video lauded Jafer for this timely intervention.

A Kerala youth in Dubai is being hailed as a hero after he knocked down a thief as he tried to bolt after a robbery.

Due to the timely intervention of Kozhikode resident Jafar, Rs 80 lakh in cash was recovered from the thief and returned to the rightful owner.

The incident took place at the Bania Square Landmark Hotel on April 14 when Jafar was helping out a cousin at his juice shop.

Watch the video here:

According to local reports, though the thief tried to run away, he failed as pursuers caught hold of him.

Many who came across the video lauded Jafer for this timely intervention.