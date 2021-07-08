Kerala man working as driver in Dubai wins Rs 40 crore lottery: ‘Hope to improve quality of my life’

Somarajan said he never expected to win the lottery. “I had always pinned my hope on the second and third,” the 37-year-old said. (Represetational image/Pixabay)

Stars aligned perfectly for a Kerala man working as a driver in Dubai when he hit a jackpot and won 20 million dirhams (Rs 40 crore) in a raffle draw in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 3.

According to Khaleej Times, Renjith Somarajan had been purchasing tickets for the past three years, and is ecstatic now after the sudden change of fortune.

Somarajan told the news agency that he never expected to win the lottery. “I had always pinned my hope on the second and third,” the 37-year-old added.

As per the report, Somarajan, along with his wife Sanjivani Perera and son Niranjan, was returning from Hatta when the winning numbers were announced. While the second and third prizes of Dh3 million and Dh1 million were announced, the 37-year-old, who was standing in front of a mosque at the time, thought he missed again.

“I just told the almighty that I missed again. But while I was driving to the vegetable market, something stirred my mind. I returned to the mosque. And believe it or not, my ticket number (349886) was called out. My eight-year-old son, who was following the event, screamed in joy,” Somarajan said.

The organisers of the raffle draw also dedicated a Facebook post to Somarajan, congratulating him on the big win. Take a look here:

Somarajan, who is originally from Kerala’s Kollam district, has switched several jobs since moving to Dubai in 2008. He hopes the lottery win will improve his quality of life.

“I have been here since 2008. I worked as a driver with Dubai Taxi and different companies. Last year, I worked as driver-cum-salesman with a company but with my salary deduction, it was a difficult life. Now, I have found a job as a driver-cum-PRO at a new company. I will join soon, maybe next month. My salary will be Dh3,500. My wife works at a hotel. I used to buy tickets with the aim of improving my quality of life. I always wanted to do my own business. I will consult my family and make a decision.”

Somarajan will share the prize money with nine others who pooled Dh 100 each to buy the tickets. The Dubai-based driver said he and his friends, who work at a valet parking department of a hotel, bought the ticket on June 29.