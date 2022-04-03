Kenyan women ace first-ever all-female motor rally. Watch video

Women in Kenya competed in the country’s first-ever all-female motor rally, Lioness Rally, challenging the stereotype of women’s participation in motorsports. Eight all-female teams delivered an enthralling performance in Nairobi on March 27.

In a video shared by Reuters, Maxine Wahome, winner of the rally is seen steering the four-wheeler with Safina Khan assisting her with navigation. Wahome finished the rally 37 seconds ahead of runner up Natasha Tundo. Wahome is heard saying in the video that she hopes such rallies could lead to an all-women world rally championship. “At least now we can see people are more interested. There are more spectators,” she told Reuters.

Watch the video here:

WATCH: Kenya holds its first-ever all-female motor rally, dubbed the ‘Lioness Rally’ pic.twitter.com/2yJkaRaTXr — Reuters (@Reuters) April 3, 2022

Along with professional drivers, amateurs also competed in the rally. The mother and daughter team of Caroline and Tinashe Gatimu also took part in the rally. Caroline Gatimu, the driver, told the BBC, “This is her first time to do navigation. So when she got the hang of it she said: Mum, let’s go, let’s go! So it’s really exciting.”

Tinashe was quoted as saying by the BBC, “It was just exhilarating. And I guess one of the things I’m glad about is I got to tell her what to do and she actually did it, for the first time!”

All Africa reported that the idea behind the all-women rally spurted during the Safari World Rally Championship held in Naivasha last year. “We were seated with waziri (Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed) and we were asking ourselves, where at the ladies? That is when I came up with the idea and the CS was in support of it and we began plans to have it,” Lisa Christoffersen, the founder of the Lionesses Rally Club, told Capital Sports.