Wednesday, June 13, 2018
WATCH: How Kenya is beating plastic pollution with amazing flip-flop artwork

Plastic pollution: This incredible team of creative artists insuccessfully transforms retrieved flip-flops from the ocean into six to eight animal replica masterpieces every day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2018 4:08:20 pm
plastic pollution, Kenyan flip-flops artists, Francis mutua, flip-flops recycle, kenyan flip-flops artistry, flip-flops, ocean pollution, water pollution, indian express, indian express news. Kenyan artists wash the flip-flops before recycling them. (Source: Facebook)
In today’s times, when oceans and seas have become a dumping ground for plastic products, one Kenyan man along with his team is trying to save the world. Kenya’s flip-flop artist-Francis Mutua and his team have recycled over 500,000 flip-flops to make beautiful animal replicas.

More than three billion people wear flip-flops that are dumped and discarded into the oceans. Matua and his team collect those discarded flip-flops that are brought to the shores and convert them into replicas. The programme is not only saving marine lives but has also generated employment and is supporting 900 Kenyans financially.

Watch video here:

What are your thoughts about the initiative? Tell us in the comments below.

