Christmas cheer for Kentucky tornado survivors, video of hope goes viral

After tornadoes ravaged Kentucky, US, in December 2021, Christmas looked bleak for the survivors. However, the World Central Kitchen (WCK) brought in some cheer for them in the form of a Christmas tree and wholesome meals.

Nate Mook, a member of WCK, shared a video on Twitter depicting Christmas tree at a relief camp. People left souvenirs besides the tree and the video has warmed hearts online. “So this Christmas tree tells a story, that’s why it is here,” a man can be heard saying in the video.

“In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, the @WCKitchen team brought meals to this camp, which is there for anyone who needs to talk after the tornadoes. They have a Christmas tree where people can leave memories, like this dog collar from a boy and his mom. Lots of pain, but beautiful, too,” read the caption of the tweet.

Watch the video here:

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, the @WCKitchen team brought meals to this camp, which is there for anyone who needs to talk after the tornadoes. They have a Christmas tree where people can leave memories, like this dog collar from a boy & his mom. Lots of pain, but beautiful, too. pic.twitter.com/gNbgxGi8rp — Nate Mook (@natemook) December 26, 2021

“We traverse so swiftly from one incident to another and the pain remains. Prayers up for the losses and resilience,” commented a user.

We traverse so swiftly from one incident to another and the pain remains. Prayers up for the losses and resilience. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — KT-Detroit (@ktbead1detroit) December 26, 2021

Thanks for reminding us of their plight even as the world moves on. Poignant. — DarrellJ (@wabenaki2) December 27, 2021

The team distributed over 14,000 special Christmas meals across Kentucky. The meals included cheesy broccoli and tater tot casserole, maple green beans with cranberry and bacon, creamed corn and salad.

“Over 14,000 special Christmas meals were served to families by the WCK team across Kentucky! Our chefs today prepared a cheesy broccoli and tater tot casserole, maple green beans with cranberry & bacon, creamed corn, salad and more!” tweeted WCK.

Over 14,000 special Christmas meals were served to families by the WCK team across Kentucky! Our chefs today prepared a cheesy broccoli & tater tot casserole, maple green beans with cranberry & bacon, creamed corn, salad & more! #ChefsForKentucky 🎄 pic.twitter.com/k3K1jP1NId — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) December 26, 2021

Grateful for our incredible @WCKitchen team & volunteers working hard on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Kentucky to make sure everyone had a hot meal…always cooked & served with love! They even delivered door-to-door into the night! 🎅 #ChefsForKentucky 🎄 pic.twitter.com/QZlRJpLyML — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) December 26, 2021

Soon after deadly tornadoes devastated cities and towns in the USA on December 10, WCK sprung into action. They provided thousands of people with hot-cooked meals and rescue teams reached out to survivors, as per WCK website.

Hey guys…Finally got signal again here in Kentucky. This is Mayfield, where the destruction is beyond anything you imagine. I am proud of our @WCKitchen teams bringing meals all over & identifying food needs. We will continue to serve in the days & weeks ahead! #ChefsForKentucky pic.twitter.com/gRJ4p6fbdU — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) December 13, 2021

Of late, they have served 45,000 meals in Spain after the volcanic eruption in La Palma; 685,000 meals in Haiti following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake and 460,000 meals after Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, as per USAtoday.

A man Jim Finch had hit headlines earlier with his selfless act after the tornado. He drove up to Kentucky with a truck full of food items for the victims. The tornadoes had wrought havoc across the central and Southern US. A candle factory and many properties were flattened in Kentucky, and in Southern Illinois, an Amazon distribution center had partially collapsed, killing many employees.

The tornado which hit six US states, caused at least 90 deaths and scores were injured. People of Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, and Arkansas are still reeling under the aftermath of tornado. The December 10 tornado is being termed as one of the worst to hit the US in recent memory.