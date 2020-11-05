Bulldog beats beagle and golden retriever to become ‘mayor’ of this community

The community of Rabbit Hash has been electing dog as mayors for fundraisers since the 1990s.

Rabbit Hash, an unincorporated community in the state of Kentucky in United States, said it had elected a bulldog named Wilbur Beast as its new mayor

The community announced that the French bulldog, had won the race with 13,143 votes, reportedly the highest winning total ever.

The post said that the other candidates, a beagle named Jack Rabbit and a golden retriever named Poppy who finished second and third respectively, will serve as ambassadors.

Take a look here:

“The Rabbit Hash Historical Society cannot thank ALL the candidates enough for their hard work and dedication!” the post said.

According to a Fox News report, the community of a few hundred people has been electing dogs as mayors for fundraisers since the 1990s.

According to the news outlet, the mayoral “election” is a fundraiser in which each dollar donated counts as a vote for the candidate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd