Kendrick Lamar chooses a shade tweet to announce new album, fans are over the moon

Fans have been waiting for ace rapper Kendrick Lamar’s new album for what feels like forever.

On Monday, the wait came to an end after the rapper sneakily announced the release of his upcoming album through a simple tweet.

Lamar simply retweeted an old tweet that said, “Kendrick Lamar is officially retired” and linked his new website oklama.com as a response. The website opens with a new folder that has a simple press release that mentions Lamar’s new album named ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ will be out on May 13, 2022. The press note ends with the words “Thank you for your patience”.

i brought kendrick lamar out of retirement — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) April 18, 2022

This was enough to put his fans in frenzied excitement and soon Lamar began trending on Twitter.

The announcement was also made official when the songwriter-rapper posted the same press note on his Instagram. His Instagram post has gathered 17 lakh likes in just 11 hours, while his announcement tweet has 4.6 lakh likes.

Lamar’s last album called DAMN was released on April 14, 2017, amidst much commercial and critical acclaim. In his almost two-decade-long career Lamar has won 14 Grammy awards. In 2018, he won the Pulitzer Prize in music for his album DAMN.

Lamar’s music, which can be described as hip hop and progressive rap, often revolves around the themes of self-discovery, spirituality, racial inequality, and his personal struggles with depression.

On August 20, 2021, Lamar announced that his upcoming album will be his last one with Top Dawg Entertainment, which has released all his projects so far.