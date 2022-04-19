scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Keith Urban ‘fought’ Nicole Kidman? News report’s hilarious gaffe sparks jokes, memes

"The singer talks about how he fought addiction, music and his wife Nicole Kidman," the blurb read.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi
Updated: April 19, 2022 7:50:16 pm
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Keith Urban the times grammatical error, Keith Urban fought nicole kidman, funny news, indian expressJokes and memes took over Twitter as the screenshot of the article went viral.

When it comes to social media, it is said nothing surpasses the eagle-eyed netizens. Be it some minute detail or a glaring error, netizens have a way to have fun at any given chance. And something similar happened when they noticed a hilarious gaffe in a publication’s report about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Recently, in an interview with The Times, the noted musician opened up about his battles with alcohol addiction and revealed how his wife, Kidman, saved his life. However, more than the headline or the report itself, it was the blurb that caught everyone’s attention.

Also Read |Serena Williams calls out NYT after newspaper uses sister Venus’ image in report

“The singer talks about how he fought addiction, music and his wife Nicole Kidman,” the blurb read. Soon, it left people confused if he fought with the Oscar-winning actor.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It all started when a Brooklyn-based singer shared a picture of the report on Twitter, highlighting the importance of grammar and punctuation marks. “I need some of you to start taking punctuation more seriously,” the Twitter user wrote.

Soon, netizens had a field day and reacted to the gaffe with plenty of memes and jokes online. “Ouch!!! Those punctuation gotta hurt!” quipped one fan online.

Others just used this moment to remind everyone about grammar rules. “The singer Keith Urban talks about his wife Nicole Kidman, music, and his fight with addiction,” one wrote as an alternative. “The punctuation is correct; it’s just grammatically ambiguous,” opined another.

An updated version of the story on the news website now reads: “The country singer fought addiction to become one of the bestselling musicians on the planet.”

