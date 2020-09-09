scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 09, 2020
How netizens reacted to Keeping Up with the Kardashians ending after 20 seasons

The Kardashian-Jenner clan announced Wednesday that their long-running series is coming to an end.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 9, 2020 4:17:44 pm
Keeping up with the Kardashians, kuwtk, Kim Kardashian, Kardashian-Jenner reality TV series, Viral news, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe show which premiered back in 2007 ran successfully for 20 seasons also has numerous spin-off series. ( Picture credit: Twitter/Kim Kardashian)

Popular TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians announced it will stop airing in early 2021 and the announcement prompted a wide range of reactions online.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan took to Twitter to announce that the long-running series based on their lives is coming to an end.

“It is with heavy hearts that we have made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” said a statement.

The announcement was accompanied by a note thanking fans for their constant support.

While many celebrated the announcement with memes and jokes, others shared short clips from the series, recalling popular moments.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The show which premiered back in 2007 ran successfully for 20 seasons and had multiple spin-offs. The reality show also acted as a launching pad for many of the family’s business ventures.

