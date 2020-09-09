How netizens reacted to Keeping Up with the Kardashians ending after 20 seasons

The show which premiered back in 2007 ran successfully for 20 seasons also has numerous spin-off series. ( Picture credit: Twitter/Kim Kardashian)

Popular TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians announced it will stop airing in early 2021 and the announcement prompted a wide range of reactions online.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan took to Twitter to announce that the long-running series based on their lives is coming to an end.

“It is with heavy hearts that we have made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” said a statement.

The announcement was accompanied by a note thanking fans for their constant support.

While many celebrated the announcement with memes and jokes, others shared short clips from the series, recalling popular moments.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

If you crying that this show came to an end … You need prayers … — KING (@amisijeampy) September 8, 2020

There will be riots! — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) September 8, 2020

The collective intelligence of mankind should sky rocket after this — Adam Blyth (@blythy1989) September 9, 2020

Ending a 14year pandemic while the current one is ending😌I like your thinking pic.twitter.com/cs9rnkTPRy — Ta’groot (@SkillsNikko) September 8, 2020

Thank God!!!! ByeByeBye — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 9, 2020

My jaw dropped. I enjoyed the show. It was funny. Sometimes tearful too. I don’t get all the haters, if you don’t like it.. don’t watch. That’s the magic of remote controls YOU CAN CHANGE THE CHANNEL — melissa🦩 (@MelissaRushlow) September 9, 2020

My first thought was Kourtney somewhere rejoicing! pic.twitter.com/74tnvVt6WK — Leo DiNappyo (@shoetingstar) September 9, 2020

Kourtney now that shes finally free 💀 pic.twitter.com/DYq16fkm2e — oop (@stopimiconic) September 8, 2020

NOOOO THIS IS THE CHERRY ON TOP OF BAD THINGS IN 2020 — Luis Campbell (@Luiscampbell16) September 8, 2020

the most iconic reality tv show of all time, truly the end of an era pic.twitter.com/S68ZKuTgwU — 𝔠𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔟 (@certifiedIvrboy) September 8, 2020

WE’RE GONNA MISS YALL SO BAD pic.twitter.com/2OdSlRJ7ky — zak ☽ (@SLUTYONCE) September 8, 2020

omg the end of an era 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/rDcAVI0bL5 — ‘ (@godisarianator) September 8, 2020

I knew that this day would come but I am actually in tears 😭💔 — k (@PlanetKhloeK) September 8, 2020

The show which premiered back in 2007 ran successfully for 20 seasons and had multiple spin-offs. The reality show also acted as a launching pad for many of the family’s business ventures.

