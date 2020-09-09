How netizens reacted to Keeping Up with the Kardashians ending after 20 seasons

Popular TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians announced it will stop airing in early 2021 and the announcement prompted a wide range of reactions online.
The Kardashian-Jenner clan took to Twitter to announce that the long-running series based on their lives is coming to an end.
“It is with heavy hearts that we have made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” said a statement.
The announcement was accompanied by a note thanking fans for their constant support.
❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/PaAF4hgmU5
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 8, 2020
While many celebrated the announcement with memes and jokes, others shared short clips from the series, recalling popular moments.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
If you crying that this show came to an end … You need prayers …
— KING (@amisijeampy) September 8, 2020
There will be riots!
— Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) September 8, 2020
The collective intelligence of mankind should sky rocket after this
— Adam Blyth (@blythy1989) September 9, 2020
Ending a 14year pandemic while the current one is ending😌I like your thinking pic.twitter.com/cs9rnkTPRy
— Ta’groot (@SkillsNikko) September 8, 2020
Taylor Swift right now: pic.twitter.com/Rj34qbYUMA
— AdrianConR (@HombreLaw) September 8, 2020
Thank God!!!! ByeByeBye
— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 9, 2020
My jaw dropped. I enjoyed the show. It was funny. Sometimes tearful too. I don’t get all the haters, if you don’t like it.. don’t watch. That’s the magic of remote controls YOU CAN CHANGE THE CHANNEL
— melissa🦩 (@MelissaRushlow) September 9, 2020
My first thought was Kourtney somewhere rejoicing! pic.twitter.com/74tnvVt6WK
— Leo DiNappyo (@shoetingstar) September 9, 2020
Kourtney now that shes finally free 💀 pic.twitter.com/DYq16fkm2e
— oop (@stopimiconic) September 8, 2020
NOOOO THIS IS THE CHERRY ON TOP OF BAD THINGS IN 2020
— Luis Campbell (@Luiscampbell16) September 8, 2020
the most iconic reality tv show of all time, truly the end of an era pic.twitter.com/S68ZKuTgwU
— 𝔠𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔟 (@certifiedIvrboy) September 8, 2020
WE’RE GONNA MISS YALL SO BAD pic.twitter.com/2OdSlRJ7ky
— zak ☽ (@SLUTYONCE) September 8, 2020
omg the end of an era 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/rDcAVI0bL5
— ‘ (@godisarianator) September 8, 2020
I knew that this day would come but I am actually in tears 😭💔
— k (@PlanetKhloeK) September 8, 2020
The show which premiered back in 2007 ran successfully for 20 seasons and had multiple spin-offs. The reality show also acted as a launching pad for many of the family’s business ventures.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.