This heartwarming thread on Keanu Reeves is winning the internet

Tuesday, July 05, 2022
The Twitter thread documented Keanu Reeves's interaction with a young fan at the airport.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 3:18:14 pm
Keanu Reeves, Keanu Reeves wholesome interaction with fans, Keanu Reeves interaction with a young fan at airport, Keanu Reeves tweets, Indian ExpressActor Keanu Reeves is known for movies like John Wick and The Matrix series.

Actor Keanu Reeves, who is known as much for his friendly nature as he is for his stellar filmography, is raking up praise again after his sweet encounter with a young fan went viral.

On Tuesday, Andrew Kimmel, a TV producer, shared a Twitter thread that detailed a wholesome exchange that Keanu Reeves had with a young fan at the airport.

In a series of tweets, Kimmel wrote, “Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…”

Kimmel further added that after the boy ran out of questions to ask, Reeves bombarded the fan with questions and engaged him in a conversation.

“The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”, Kimmel wrote in another tweet.

This tweet thread soon went viral and amassed thousands of retweets and likes. In the comments, many people recalled their own uplifting interactions with the Matrix star.

Commenting on the tweet thread, a Twitter user wrote, “He is 100% a class act! My daughter ran into him in Greenville, SC when she was in high school, she said he was the nicest person she’s ever met!” Another person wrote, “Keanu Reeves is the human we should send to make first contact with the aliens if they ever come.”

