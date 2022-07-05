This heartwarming thread on Keanu Reeves is winning the internet

Actor Keanu Reeves, who is known as much for his friendly nature as he is for his stellar filmography, is raking up praise again after his sweet encounter with a young fan went viral.

On Tuesday, Andrew Kimmel, a TV producer, shared a Twitter thread that detailed a wholesome exchange that Keanu Reeves had with a young fan at the airport.

In a series of tweets, Kimmel wrote, “Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…”

Kimmel further added that after the boy ran out of questions to ask, Reeves bombarded the fan with questions and engaged him in a conversation.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kid: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars! Kid: Do you drive? KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles. — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kid: Do you live in NY? KR: I live in LA. Kid: How long are you gonna be in New York? KR: Four days! No… five. Five days! Kid: Why are you in NY? KR: Gonna see a broadway show! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kid: What broadway show?

KR: American Buffalo! Mamet! Kid: Where are you staying in NY?

KR: Midtown! By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him 🤣 Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite? — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

And yes, I geeked out a little and asked for a photo. I mean… had to. Have a happy 4th everyone! pic.twitter.com/JVR5VTPQHz — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

“The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”, Kimmel wrote in another tweet.

This tweet thread soon went viral and amassed thousands of retweets and likes. In the comments, many people recalled their own uplifting interactions with the Matrix star.

Every story I hear about Keanu Reeves just bolsters the good opinion I have of his character. — the woods are lovely dark and deep (@rAdelaidegrl) July 5, 2022

Keanu was filming outside our city, my ex & our kids went to the set. My ex always was a fan, she stormed the set. Security was going to throw them out, Keanu said no. He signed autographs & took pictures with them. Just the nicest guy! My son and Keanu. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZUUiHx5oxQ — Jeff Nepinak (@jeff_nepinak) July 5, 2022

He is 100% a class act! My daughter ran into him in Greenville, SC when she was in high school, she said he was the nicest person she’s ever met! — Karen (@olahcakes) July 5, 2022

He really is a doll! Over the years, I have seen him riding the NYC Subway and I’ve seen him give his seat to an older person or a woman if there weren’t any seats available. — WeirderIsGood 🇺🇸 (@WeirderIsGood) July 5, 2022

I met him when I was younger. If I could say he had every reason to not stop and talk to me but he did. Kindest man. A couple of years ago one of my friends was at the same hotel as he was in Miami. He called me and was like, that guy is practically a saint. I said, I told you! — Ericka Fischer (@fischerlass) July 5, 2022

I met Keanu when he was filming Matrix 4, super chill and no arrogance at all. He’s humble and also an amazing person and actor. pic.twitter.com/BBhD0ehie4 — kiGZterSHMK (@kiGZterSHMK) July 5, 2022

Keanu Reeves is the human we should send to make first contact with the aliens if they ever come — 𝘑𝘦𝘵 𝘉𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘬 (@steampunk_egg) July 5, 2022

Commenting on the tweet thread, a Twitter user wrote, “He is 100% a class act! My daughter ran into him in Greenville, SC when she was in high school, she said he was the nicest person she’s ever met!” Another person wrote, “Keanu Reeves is the human we should send to make first contact with the aliens if they ever come.”