Watch video: Kazakh woman plays dombrya against the backdrop of pink-coloured lake

August 7, 2022 9:21:52 pm
Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim has shared a clip of a woman playing music against the backdrop of a pink-coloured lake in Kazakhstan.
The one-minute video shows the young woman sitting on a chair in the shallow region of the lake holding a dombrya, a musical instrument. Dombrya is a long-necked musical string instrument.
Clad in attire that suits the scenery, the woman plays dombrya effortlessly.
Solheim noted that Lake Köbeituz is a salt lake in Kazakhstan that turns pink every several years. “A 23-year-old musician, is playing in Lake Köbeituz, a salt lake in Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 that turns pink every several years.
Fashion, nature, vibes … beautiful,” Solheim tweeted.
Watch the video here:
The clip has gone viral and has accumulated more than 2.1 million views on Twitter. The video was initially shared by the woman, Marzhan Kapsamat, on her Instagram account two years ago. Her Instagram bio says she is a Kazakhstan traditional musician playing dombrya. Her Instagram account features many videos of her playing dombrya in different picturesque locations in Kazakhstan.
According to The Astana Times, social media was flooded with photographs and videos of Lake Köbeituz after it turned pink. The lake is a landmark of Ereymentau, a city in the Akmola region. Citing scientists, the report said dunaliella salina, a type of halophile green micro-algae especially found in sea salt fields, was behind the colour of the lake. The micro-organisms thrive during hot years and years with light rain. As the population of bacteria escalates largely during those years, the saturated pink colour appears.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
