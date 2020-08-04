scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Netizens blown away by Olympian Katie Ledecky swimming with glass of milk balanced on head

Katie Ledecky was participating in a #GotMilkChallenge, a promotional campaign to boost the consumption of milk.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 4, 2020 1:49:58 pm
Katie Ledecky, Katie Ledecky milk challenge, Katie Ledecky milk ad, Katie Ledecky milk glass swimming, swimmer balance milk glass on head, indian express Katie Ledecky milk challenge has inspired many to try take up the challenge. (Source: Katie Ledecky/ Twitter)

American Olympian Katie Ledecky has wowed the internet after her latest challenge in which she swam across pool, while  balancing a glass of milk on her head.

In the video, Ledecky, who has won five Olympic golds, is seen calmly pouring chocolate milk from a jar by the side of the pool into a glass and then balancing the glass on her head. Then she calmly swims a length with the glass perfectly balanced on her head.

As she reaches the other end without spilling any milk, Ledecky emerges from the water and holds the glass with a sigh of relief.

“Possibly one of the best swims of my career!,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

When asked by another user if she felt nervous while pulling off the stunt, she replied, “I have never braced my core so hard. It’s a great drill!”

The 23-year-old swimmer took up the unique challenge as part of TikTok’s #GotMilkChallenge, a promotional campaign from the Milk Processor Education Program, a dairy industry-funded group.

The stunning video created a huge buzz across social media platforms,  and was viewed millions of views across the world after it was shared by multiple accounts. People praised her for her balance and one even wrote: “This defies the laws of physics”. Many also joked that they can’t walk holding a glass of milk without spilling some.

The campaign is reviving the popular ‘Got Milk?’ ad slogan started by the group in 1994, which encouraged people to share oddball milk videos. The campaign featured celebrities like Britney Spears and Dennis Rodman in the past.

However, this time instead of solely focusing on celebrities, the group told CNN that it is aiming to popularise the campaign with “social-first generation”, featuring everyday people mostly on TikTok.

