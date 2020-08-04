Netizens blown away by Olympian Katie Ledecky swimming with glass of milk balanced on head

Katie Ledecky milk challenge has inspired many to try take up the challenge. (Source: Katie Ledecky/ Twitter) Katie Ledecky milk challenge has inspired many to try take up the challenge. (Source: Katie Ledecky/ Twitter)

American Olympian Katie Ledecky has wowed the internet after her latest challenge in which she swam across pool, while balancing a glass of milk on her head.

In the video, Ledecky, who has won five Olympic golds, is seen calmly pouring chocolate milk from a jar by the side of the pool into a glass and then balancing the glass on her head. Then she calmly swims a length with the glass perfectly balanced on her head.

As she reaches the other end without spilling any milk, Ledecky emerges from the water and holds the glass with a sigh of relief.

“Possibly one of the best swims of my career!,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

When asked by another user if she felt nervous while pulling off the stunt, she replied, “I have never braced my core so hard. It’s a great drill!”

The 23-year-old swimmer took up the unique challenge as part of TikTok’s #GotMilkChallenge, a promotional campaign from the Milk Processor Education Program, a dairy industry-funded group.

The stunning video created a huge buzz across social media platforms, and was viewed millions of views across the world after it was shared by multiple accounts. People praised her for her balance and one even wrote: “This defies the laws of physics”. Many also joked that they can’t walk holding a glass of milk without spilling some.

Team USA swimmer @katieledecky posted a video on Instagram of herself swimming a full length with chocolate milk balanced on her head. I’m not convinced it’s more impressive than winning five Olympic golds, but I’m also not not convinced. pic.twitter.com/KqgrDcGxTr — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) August 3, 2020

What an absolutely unbelievable flex. Just imagine how many horrific attempts to try this will be out there soon. Godspeed. https://t.co/MjWJWkx3ao — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) August 3, 2020

This is Katie Ledecky swimming the length of a pool without spilling a single drop of the chocolate milk balanced on her head. Sometimes you think you’ve seen it all in sports, and then you come across what might be the most athletic thing I’ve ever seen

pic.twitter.com/59RsjlouZ2 — Joshua Axelrod (@jaxel222) August 3, 2020

I can’t even walk without spilling it. https://t.co/6uPIra1QOC — Bonnie Berko (@BonnieBerko) August 4, 2020

Best Athletic Performance of the Year. https://t.co/KZuMFRfZ2E — Kevin Cooper (@kevincoop) August 4, 2020

this is legit wild https://t.co/KCDmbu2rxL — Reeba James (@reebajames) August 4, 2020

I’m just marveling at the microscopic size splashes she makes with those strokes, along with a glass of milk chocolate balanced on her head. — DnahcSL (@fijhindgal) August 3, 2020

i would have been impressed if she did it short course but i am beyond impressed considering she did 50 meters. — Defend the Police (@Iamrobjenkins) August 3, 2020

I don’t even care if this is some sneaky milk marketing attempt…thats impressive! — Matthew Whatley (@MatthewWhatley) August 3, 2020

That is an UNREAL level of athletic talent/skill. https://t.co/te4rM0elxQ — Ian D (@dixonij) August 3, 2020

What sorcery is this. 😱 https://t.co/8ZDn4K4sEN — Shivangi शिवांगी ‏ شیوانگی (@Shivangiyadav) August 4, 2020

The campaign is reviving the popular ‘Got Milk?’ ad slogan started by the group in 1994, which encouraged people to share oddball milk videos. The campaign featured celebrities like Britney Spears and Dennis Rodman in the past.

However, this time instead of solely focusing on celebrities, the group told CNN that it is aiming to popularise the campaign with “social-first generation”, featuring everyday people mostly on TikTok.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd