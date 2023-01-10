‘Everything’s gonna be amazing’: Kate Winslet’s reassuring words to child reporter delight netizens

Talking to an Oscar-winning actor can make even a seasoned journalist nervous, so one can only imagine how stressed a reporter would feel if it is their first-ever interview.

Martha, a young girl from Germany, found herself in the above-mentioned situation when she had the opportunity to interview actor Kate Winslet earlier this month. Martha was interviewing Winslet for Logo!, a new programme for children produced by ZDF, a German public-service television broadcaster.

Winslet, who was there to promote her latest film Avatar: The Way of Water, took some time to give a pep talk to Martha after the young reporter expressed her nervousness.

Winslet reassures Martha and says, “It’s going to be the most amazing interview. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it’s going to be. We’ve decided right now, me and you, that this is going to be a really fantastic interview. You can ask me anything you want, and you don’t have to be scared. Everything’s gonna be amazing. Okay, you’ve got this.”

A clip of this wholesome behind-the-scenes interaction is going viral on Twitter.

Commenting on Winslet’s kind approach, a Twitter user said, “This isn’t just the sign of a decent person. This is evidence of an educator. I wonder if Kate Winslet ever teaches acting? She seems uniquely capable of lifting people up to discover their true potential. If she doesn’t teach, she should look into it. I bet she’d be boss at it!”.

Another person said, “I didn’t think I could love Kate Winslet more and then now I do”.