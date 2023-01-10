scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

‘Everything’s gonna be amazing’: Kate Winslet’s reassuring words to child reporter delight netizens

Kate Winslet gave a pep talk to a child reporter while they were about to shoot an interview on a children’s news programme.

Kate Winslet, Kate Winslet’s reassuring words to child reporter, Kate Winslet viral videos, Avatar: The Way of Water, Logo!, a news programme for children ZDF german TV, indian expressKate Winslet's latest film Avatar: The Way of Water was released on December 16, 2022.
Listen to this article
‘Everything’s gonna be amazing’: Kate Winslet’s reassuring words to child reporter delight netizens
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Talking to an Oscar-winning actor can make even a seasoned journalist nervous, so one can only imagine how stressed a reporter would feel if it is their first-ever interview.

Martha, a young girl from Germany, found herself in the above-mentioned situation when she had the opportunity to interview actor Kate Winslet earlier this month. Martha was interviewing Winslet for Logo!, a new programme for children produced by ZDF, a German public-service television broadcaster.

Winslet, who was there to promote her latest film Avatar: The Way of Water, took some time to give a pep talk to Martha after the young reporter expressed her nervousness.

ALSO READ |Chand Nawab, netizens’ favourite Pakistan reporter is back. This time he talks about Karachi weather

Winslet reassures Martha and says, “It’s going to be the most amazing interview. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it’s going to be. We’ve decided right now, me and you, that this is going to be a really fantastic interview. You can ask me anything you want, and you don’t have to be scared. Everything’s gonna be amazing. Okay, you’ve got this.”

A clip of this wholesome behind-the-scenes interaction is going viral on Twitter.

Commenting on Winslet’s kind approach, a Twitter user said, “This isn’t just the sign of a decent person. This is evidence of an educator. I wonder if Kate Winslet ever teaches acting? She seems uniquely capable of lifting people up to discover their true potential. If she doesn’t teach, she should look into it. I bet she’d be boss at it!”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

Another person said, “I didn’t think I could love Kate Winslet more and then now I do”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 10:49 IST
Next Story

KGF actor Anant Nag says Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ has ‘nudity content’, calls for harsher CBFC: ‘This is not Indian culture’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close