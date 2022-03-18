Watch: Duchess of Cambridge’s sweet interaction with little girl on St Patrick’s Day delights netizens

After a gap of two years, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the St Patrick’s Day parade but it was one Irish Guards’ little daughter who stole the show with her cuteness.

As Prince William and his wife Kate joined the parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, 20-month-old Gaia Money was chosen to deliver flowers to the duchess. Although the toddler managed to perform her duty well at first, got shy and ran to hide behind her mother when the duchess crouched down to the ground to greet the little girl.

The Duchess of Cambridge couldn’t stop smiling at the toddler’s response as she continued to carry on her official duties. However, soon, the toddler returned to her, asking for the bouquet of flowers back. The mother-of-three was seen breaking out laughing handing back the flowers to the child.

As the little girl’s mother Lorraine Money tried to cajole the child to give the flowers back, the duchess was seen gently caressing the girl’s head while talking to her mother. For a while, the little girl was seen holding both of the duchess’ bouquets.

20-months old Gaia had practiced how to give flowers to the Duchess of Cambridge. She handed them over nicely, but regretted it straight away. Gaia returned to the Duchess to get the flowers back and ended up with two bouquets! What a little negotiator! #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/9WBxGqBnmO — British Royal News (@UKRoyalNews) March 17, 2022

The sweet exchange between the royal and the little girl quickly garnered a lot of attention online, with many smitten by the toddler, as much as the duchess.

In another moment caught on camera, the royal couple were seen grinning widely as Lieutenant Colonel Rob Money, father of the toddler, put his bearskin hat on his daughter covering her head completely.

Wearing an elegant emerald green coat dress, the duchess had some lighter moments on Thursday presenting the Irish guards with the sprigs of shamrock. The Duchess shared a playful moment with the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot as well.