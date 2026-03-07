Kate Middleton celebrates Indian culture in Leicester, tries pakodas and joins Garba at Hindu temple: WATCH

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, paid a surprise visit to the city of Leicester on Thursday, spending time with members of the city’s British Indian community and celebrating their culture and traditions. The solo engagement came shortly after the festival of Holi and reflected Leicester’s rich multicultural character.
During the visit, the Princess met residents and explored places closely connected with the Indian diaspora in the city. One of her stops was along Leicester’s well-known Golden Mile, where she dropped in at a popular Indian restaurant and sampled traditional snacks while chatting with the owners.
According to a BBC report, the Princess visited Bobby’s Restaurant, an Indian eatery that has been serving the community for nearly 50 years. The restaurant is run by husband-and-wife duo Dharmesh and Enna Lakhani, who said they were thrilled by the unexpected royal visit.
Speaking about the experience, Lakhani said, “It was absolutely amazing, it was an honour. We couldn’t even dream of something like this happening.”
View this post on Instagram
During her time at the restaurant, Kate tried a variety of sweet and savoury snacks, including pakodas. When she sampled a chutney made with green chillies, she reassured her hosts about her ability to handle spicy food, telling them, “I’m OK with spice.”
Later in the day, the Princess visited the Shreeji Dham Haveli, where she took part in cultural activities linked to the local Hindu community. According to a report by The Sun, she even joined in a lively Garba dance during the visit.
View this post on Instagram
Videos from the event showed the Princess smiling as she clapped along and gently moved to the rhythm of the music with members of the community.
Earlier, while addressing the organisers and those present, she expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome, saying, “Thank you so much for having me. I’m looking forward to seeing some of the work. I’ve heard some fantastic things.”
The BBC also reported that Kate met award-winning dancer and choreographer Aakash Odedra at his dance company in Leicester’s Belgrave area. Odedra had previously trained under noted Bollywood choreographer Shiamak Davar.
Clips of Kate taking part in the Garba dance quickly circulated online, drawing warm reactions from social media users. One person wrote, “Idk why but this is making me so happy.” Another commented, “Fantastic Unity in Diversity and love how garba brings so much joy and bliss xxx Well done.” A third added, “Am so proud of her. She is such a lovely Princess and I admire her more and more for all her dedication for what she does. She is an Angel. Bless you Princess Kate.”