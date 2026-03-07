Kate Middleton celebrates Indian culture in Leicester, tries pakodas and joins Garba at Hindu temple: WATCH

During the visit, the Princess met residents and explored places closely connected with the Indian diaspora in the city

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, paid a surprise visit to the city of Leicester on Thursday, spending time with members of the city’s British Indian community and celebrating their culture and traditions. The solo engagement came shortly after the festival of Holi and reflected Leicester’s rich multicultural character.

During the visit, the Princess met residents and explored places closely connected with the Indian diaspora in the city. One of her stops was along Leicester’s well-known Golden Mile, where she dropped in at a popular Indian restaurant and sampled traditional snacks while chatting with the owners.

According to a BBC report, the Princess visited Bobby’s Restaurant, an Indian eatery that has been serving the community for nearly 50 years. The restaurant is run by husband-and-wife duo Dharmesh and Enna Lakhani, who said they were thrilled by the unexpected royal visit.