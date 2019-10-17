Kate Middleton shows off her batting skills during royal tour to Pakistan

On the fourth day of their visit to Pakistan, Prince William and Kate Middleton joined a group of children for a game of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Several pictures and videos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge interacting and playing with the children have gone viral on social media.

According to the People, the royal couple took part in a friendly match where two teams were formed consisting of boys and girls from underprivileged backgrounds between ages 10 to 14. While Prince William took the crease first and hit a few balls, it was Kate Middleton who stole the show as she showed off her batting skills. Though she was caught out twice, netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the Duchess’s infectious smile.

At the National Cricket Academy in Lahore @TheRealPCB, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined a match with children participating in the @BritishCouncil’s DOSTI programme. #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/bOvF5osDtc — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2019

Later, Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali also shared a picture of the event, calling the royal couple an “inspiration”. “It was an honour to meet Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton in NCA today. Royalty runs through their blood but still so simple, humble & down to earth,” he tweeted.

it was an honor to meet Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton in NCA today. Royalty runs through their blood but still so simple, humble & down to earth. #suchaninspiration pic.twitter.com/YSKiXg27pN — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) October 17, 2019

However, this is not the first time Middleton has shown her interest in the game. Back in 2016, during their royal visit to India, she along with William had met Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar. During their tour to New Zealand, the royal couple played cricket during a promotional event at Latimer Square in Christchurch.