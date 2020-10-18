Watch: Kate Middleton and Prince William play virtual pictionary with Pakistani students

In the video shared on Kensington Palace’s official Instagram account showed the royal couple correctly guessing drawings depicting a birthday, recycling and cricket.

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined a couple of students from Pakistan for a virtual game of Pictionary and the video of it is making rounds on the internet.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined students of Islamabad Model College for Girls and the SOS Children’s Village in Lahore virtually, to mark the first anniversary of the couple’s visit to Pakistan. The children who interacted with the couple were part of the group of students they met during their 2019 visit to the country.

Watch the video here:

Following the game, the couple went on to ask both students and staff about how they were adjusting to life amid the pandemic.

Middleton also spoke to students, asking whether they appreciated being back in school, with friends and teachers, to which one of the students replied, “Yes very happy.”

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered over a million views.

