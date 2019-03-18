Kashmir, 2G scam, Modi’s hug diplomacy: Hasan Minhaj’s decodes elections in India

Toggle Menu
In the episode,  Hasan Minhaj tackles various topics such as the Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan accusing India of eco-terrorism, the Congress 2G scam, and Narendra Modi's hug diplomacy.

Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the latest episode of Netflix series Patriot Act, a show which dives deep into the cultural-cum-political trends shaping the world. The 29-minute episode, which was released on Sunday, begins with Minhaj telling a group of people that he would be doing an episode on Indian elections. And some of the responses include: “Are you out of your mind?”; “You are being stupid now”.

Unperturbed by the reaction, Minhaj goes on to tackle various topics such as the Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan accusing India of eco-terrorism, the Congress 2G scam, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hug diplomacy. The episode also featured a one-on-one interview with Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. After the episode was aired, it received mixed reactions from people online. While some thanked the comedian for spreading “awareness”, others called the episode “half-baked” and “biased”.

