Kashmir, 2G scam, Modi’s hug diplomacy: Hasan Minhaj’s decodes elections in India

Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the latest episode of Netflix series Patriot Act, a show which dives deep into the cultural-cum-political trends shaping the world. The 29-minute episode, which was released on Sunday, begins with Minhaj telling a group of people that he would be doing an episode on Indian elections. And some of the responses include: “Are you out of your mind?”; “You are being stupid now”.

Watch the video here:

Unperturbed by the reaction, Minhaj goes on to tackle various topics such as the Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan accusing India of eco-terrorism, the Congress 2G scam, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hug diplomacy. The episode also featured a one-on-one interview with Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. After the episode was aired, it received mixed reactions from people online. While some thanked the comedian for spreading “awareness”, others called the episode “half-baked” and “biased”.

Damn funny!!! But very superficial knowledge. For me your last line sums it up! “What do I know”? That’s probably the only honest statement in this entire show! You really understand nothing about India. Stick to comedy that doesn’t require much research. — Renu Dhadwal (@renu_dhadwal) March 18, 2019

Thank you so much for this episode ! I really hope Indians watch this episode and understand what’s at stake.

The 2019 elections will change India drastically and we really need to make a wise decision.

Thank you for spreading awareness about so many important issues. — Hirranya (@hirrannyapant) March 18, 2019

Well, this one episode really makes me question the veracity of all your previous episodes! No research!very one sided! — Venkatesh Yadav (@sahu_venkat) March 18, 2019

The last sentence “..what do I know?” sums it up. https://t.co/8GSgYuPm02 — Omkar Dash (@OmkarDash) March 18, 2019