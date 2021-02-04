scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 04, 2021
Latest news

Dog gets trapped inside toilet with leopard for hours in Karnataka

The incident took place in Bilinele village, in Kadaba, Dakshina Kannada district, and pictures and videos of the incident are now making rounds on the internet, prompting varies reactions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 4, 2021 1:17:41 pm
Karnataka, Dog and leopard stuck inside toilet, Dog and leopard viral video, Dog and leopard videos, Trending news, Indian Express news.The locals identified the dog as ‘Bollu’ and wondered why the leopard did not attack the dog.

A stray dog in Karnataka miraculously escaped unharmed after getting trapped in a toilet with a leopard for hours. The incident took place in Bilinele village in Dakshina Kannada district on February 3. Pictures and videos of the bizarre encounter are now making rounds on the internet.

Twitter user and journalist Prajwal explained the entire episode in a tweet thread. Sharing a picture of both animals sitting uncomfortably, just meters apart in the toilet, he said the dog got stuck after being chased inside the toilet by the leopard.

The owner of the house immediately bolted the washroom from the outside and alerted the police.

Despite the forest department’s efforts to trap the leopard using a net, it broke free and fled.

 

The locals identified the dog as ‘Bollu’ and wondered why the leopard did not attack the dog. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 04: Latest News

Advertisement