Dog gets trapped inside toilet with leopard for hours in Karnataka

A stray dog in Karnataka miraculously escaped unharmed after getting trapped in a toilet with a leopard for hours. The incident took place in Bilinele village in Dakshina Kannada district on February 3. Pictures and videos of the bizarre encounter are now making rounds on the internet.

Twitter user and journalist Prajwal explained the entire episode in a tweet thread. Sharing a picture of both animals sitting uncomfortably, just meters apart in the toilet, he said the dog got stuck after being chased inside the toilet by the leopard.

This photo was taken from outside through a gap in the window. It is a leopard and a dog stuck together since this morning inside the toilet of a house in Kadaba, Dakshina Kannada district. I am told the leopard escaped at 2 pm and the dog is alive! pic.twitter.com/hgjJhaXW03 — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) February 3, 2021

The owner of the house immediately bolted the washroom from the outside and alerted the police.

Sharing a video I received from the spot. After the leopard and dog were spotted inside the toilet in the morning, curious passers-by joined forest department officials to figure out how to catch the leopard and release it to the forest. pic.twitter.com/9dLzlxTUOO — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) February 3, 2021

Despite the forest department’s efforts to trap the leopard using a net, it broke free and fled.

A plan was hatched to trap the tiger in a net from the top of the toilet. But the leopard proved to be too strong, broke free and ran away. pic.twitter.com/ZFZgtDWkH0 — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) February 3, 2021

The locals identified the dog as ‘Bollu’ and wondered why the leopard did not attack the dog. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Such a miracle!! — PR (@sanzpreet) February 3, 2021

Glad both these great animals are safe and no harm done. — Goutam Babu (@Goutam_Babu5) February 3, 2021

Hehe like they say , Every dog has its day !! 👏🏻 — Nikhil (@nikhilsince86) February 3, 2021

The dog must have been so frightened. So glad he remained unhurt and got out alive! — Sai Kaushil Myakala (@k_hitman7) February 3, 2021

Life of Pi. — Memory of the world (@TopAngleViews) February 3, 2021

Dog is real brave I must say….. managed to hold until rescue. Tho do seems to be a lot traumatized. Poor thing..he needs quality support from humans — NinjaWarrior (@NannuK7) February 3, 2021

the dog is damn lucky🤯 — subin (@Being_Subin) February 3, 2021

The leopard’s just chilling there. Thank god the dog is safe tho — Shavya Mehta (@ShavyaMehta) February 3, 2021

One of the most interesting threads that I have ever read/seen on twitter.

Thankyou so much for posting. — Arpita 🇮🇳 (@arpita_dg) February 3, 2021

The Dog will be a hero in his Dog gang. His stories will be told in Dog folklore for many dog years🐶.

The Dog who chased a way the leopard 🐆. — ɪ ᴅ ᴇ ᴀ ꜱ ɪ ɴ ɢ ʜ (@ideasingh) February 3, 2021

They both watched Akshay Kumars toilet movie and wanted to see how a human toilet is. — Udayan Chabukswar (@udayan10) February 3, 2021