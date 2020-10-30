Kanye West gifts Kim Kardashian a hologram of her late father for 40th birthday

According to a Guardian report, a production company named Kaleida is responsible for the “holographic resurrection” of Robert Kardashian.

After facing criticism and mockery over a post on how she celebrated her 40th birthday, reality television star Kim Kardashian said Thursday that husband and rapper Kanye West gifted her a hologram projection of her deceased father Robert Kardashian as a gift.

Sharing the clip of the hologram on Twitter, Kim described it as “the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime”. Her father Robert Kardashian passed away from oesophageal cancer in July of 2003 at the age of 59.

In the hologram, Robert is heard talking about being a “proud Armenian father” but then goes on to talk about incidents that took place well after he he had died. The holographic projection talks about being proud that Kim had decided to study law and have a family.

The video projection also described husband West as the “most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world”.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

but guys Kanye ups his game each year with such cherish-able gift wow 😭 — Cort (@cortlan_dior) October 30, 2020

Awwww I’m not crying. Kanye’s gifts 😭❤️❤️ — Guess who (@michelleeffect) October 30, 2020

Kanye is one of the kindest and Monat thoughtful people on this earth omg 🥺🥺 — 𖤐ᴮᴱH𝖆𝖗𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖙 𝕿𝖚𝖇𝖒𝖆𝖓 𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖓⁷ ᴺᴹ𖤐 (@hussi_maraj) October 29, 2020

that’s so cute i started crying 😢 and that’s not even my dad!🥺🥰🥰 — 🦋🧚🏽♀️ (@diablo_838) October 29, 2020

“You married the most, most, most, most, MOST GENIUS man in the whole world” 😂 Love it! — Rohario (@Luckywhitu) October 30, 2020

Kanye always give you the best gifts!!! Couple goals 😭 pic.twitter.com/ctDutdBb90 — alexa (@itsalexakardash) October 29, 2020

why are people hating on 2 billionaires using their money lmao — Saint Pablo (@Presidence_) October 30, 2020

Perhaps this should have been kept among family. pic.twitter.com/sEVDE9DEgT — Lil Wayne’s 3 Dusty Dreds (@JuneSummer1) October 30, 2020

Tax the rich. Seriously. — Rich Swinton 🇺🇸 (@RicoSuaveJD) October 29, 2020

Kim Kardashian getting a hologram of her dead dad while millions of Americans didn’t even get to tell their parents goodbye or go to their funerals thanks to COVID is too on the nose. — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) October 30, 2020

According to a Guardian report, a production company named Kaleida was responsible for producing and displaying the entire projection.

