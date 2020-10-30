scorecardresearch
Friday, October 30, 2020
Kanye West gifts Kim Kardashian a hologram of her late father for 40th birthday

Sharing the clip of the hologram on Twitter, Kim Kardashian described it as “the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 30, 2020 6:04:12 pm
After facing criticism and mockery over a post on how she celebrated her 40th birthday, reality television star Kim Kardashian said Thursday that husband and rapper Kanye West gifted her a hologram projection of her deceased father Robert Kardashian as a gift.

Sharing the clip of the hologram on Twitter, Kim described it as “the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime”. Her father Robert Kardashian passed away from oesophageal cancer in July of 2003 at the age of 59.

In the hologram, Robert is heard talking about being a “proud Armenian father” but then goes on to talk about incidents that took place well after he he had died. The holographic projection talks about being proud that Kim had decided to study law and have a family.

The video projection also described husband West as the “most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world”.

Watch the video here:

Shortly after Kardashian posted a video of the ‘lifelike’ hologram, many reacted to it. Here’s what some of them had to say:

According to a Guardian report, a production company named Kaleida was responsible for producing and displaying the entire projection.

